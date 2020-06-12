Black Lives Matter: Malcolm Brogdon using his platform to do what is right, says Channing Frye

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon’s involvement at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement has impressed NBA Gametime analyst Channing Frye.

In an interview with CNN's John Berman on Thursday, Brogdon confirmed he would be taking part in LeBron James' initiative to fight voter suppression in African-American communities.

James' group, 'More Than a Vote', will be focused on educating and protecting black voters as well as energising more to show up at the polls for the November 3 US elections, according to reports.

"The more NBA players that can be a part of it and join LeBron in what he is doing can only make it more powerful. I am a compete proponent of voting. It is incredibly important," Brogdon said.

"When you talk about voting, a lot of people think about federal voting and presidential elections. For me, although those are important, we have to focus on local voting. We have to be voting in and voting out prosecutors who have put black children away for petty misdemeanours.

5:37 Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon says it's time for action on racial injustice

"As the black community, we have to focus on the local and state level because that is where we can see the most change. [At those levels], it is one community, you are not focused on all these different communities all over the nation. Local voting is important."

Speaking on NBA TV's Gametime, Frye, who retired from the NBA in 2019, said: "One year removed from being in the NBA, I am looking at these young black men who are standing up for everyone's future.

"I have been impressed by LeBron, Stephen Curry, D'Angelo Russell, there are so many I could name. And I am impressed by the NBA's support for them to speak out on this matter.

"Malcolm Brogdon has taken his area of expertise - which is where he works in Indiana - and is motivating people to get out [and be heard]. He is at the forefront of this and he is using his platforms to do what is right and what is just."

4:16 NBA's Abby Chin discusses how big an impact Jaylen Brown has had on the Boston Celtics

Frye's fellow Gametime analyst Jim Jackson, whose 14-year NBA career ended in 2006, backed Brogdon's advice to effect change through voting at a local level.

"With the history of Malcolm's background regarding [his family's] civil rights participation, it makes a lot of sense he would be on the front line throughout this process," he said.

"If you listen to what he was talking about regarding using the power to vote and understand how the government works, Congress has an effect on what the president and the country can do. They can block legislation or put it through. Your local government officials also play a role. It's almost like a 'trickle-up' theory.

"The importance of understanding that, although the president has power, power also lands at the feet of the local and congressional people you elect. That can allow you to voice certain opinions and if you get them behind you, you can pass legislation and get things done.

"That's what Malcolm is talking about: get out to your local [polling] station, go vote, get people in office that believe in what you are talking about and have them push your agenda. As that trickles up from the local level to Congress, your voice can be heard."

