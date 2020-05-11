NBA Retro on Sky Sports: Watch classic games featuring Michael Jordan, LeBron James and more

Get ready to relive a series of classic match-ups, astonishing scoring feats and frantic finishes with NBA Retro on Sky Sports.

9pm is the time and Sky Sports Arena (channel 408) is the place every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday night as we bring you a series of hardwood classics featuring a list of iconic players that includes Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Garnett, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan and more.

Up next? Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Lakers, 1991 NBA Finals Game 5

With The Last Dance in full swing, what better time to relive Chicago Bulls ascent to the pinnacle of the NBA and the symbolic passing of the torch from Magic Johnson to Michael Jordan, the man ready to replace him as the face on the league?

NBA Retro Games: NBA Finals Game 5-Bulls/Lakers 1991 Wednesday 13th May 9:00pm

Johnson's Lakers, winners five championships in the 1980s, started the series as favourites and won the first game on a last-second three-pointer by Sam Perkins, but then Chicago, powered by Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the offensive and defensive ends of the court, reeled off three straight wins.

2:00 Relive the best moments of the 1991 NBA Finals series between the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers

On the cusp of their first championship in their history, the Bulls headed to The Forum for Game 5 with a chance to clinch the series. Jordan and Pippen were primed for stellar individual performances.

All games will be aired on Sky Sports Arena (Channel 408). Wednesday night games will be preceded by a brand new edition of Sky Sports Heatcheck with Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer.

Schedule: NBA Retro on Sky Sports

Wednesday, May 13, 9pm: Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Lakers, 1991 NBA Finals Game 5

Go running with the Bulls as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen reach the top of the NBA mountain for the first time.

Saturday, May 16, 9pm: Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks, October 17, 1970

In the first game of the 1970-71 NBA regular season, Pistol Pete Maravich made his NBA debut against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Image: Larry Bird attacks the defense during the 1987 NBA Finals

Sunday May 17, 9pm: New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics, 1984 Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

Larry Bird answers Bernard King's elite scoring in a memorable series-deciding game.

Wednesday May 20, 9pm: San Antonio Spurs @ Denver Nuggets, 1985 First Round playoff series Game 2

The Iceman cometh. Relive a silky smooth scoring display from George Gervin from the 1985 playoffs.

Saturday May 23, 9pm: Houston Rockets @ Seattle Supersonics, 1987 Western Conference semi-finals Game 6

Relive an epic playoff scoring duel between Hakeem Olajuwon and Tom Chambers with a Finals place on the line.

Sunday May 24, 9pm: Detroit Pistons @ Los Angeles Lakers, 1989 NBA Finals Game 4

Chuck Daly's Bad Boys finish off the Lakers dynasty and claim their maiden NBA championship.

Image: Isiah Thomas runs the Detroit offense in 1991

Wednesday May 27, 9pm: Portland Trail Blazers @ Detroit Pistons, 1990 NBA Finals Game 2

Clyde Drexler shines in an overtime thriller against Isiah Thomas and the Bad Boys.

Saturday May 30, 9pm: Seattle Supersonics @ Phoenix Suns, 1993 Western Conference Finals Game 5

Watch Charles Barkley in his prime as he leads the Suns into battle against Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and the Sonics.

Sunday May 31, 9pm: Orlando Magic @ New Jersey Nets, November 20, 1993

Shaquille O'Neal produces one of the most monstrous triple-doubles in NBA history in just his second season in the league.

Wednesday June 3, 9pm: New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

Patrick Ewing and the Knicks travel to Indiana bidding to stave off playoff elimination.

Image: Michael Jordan in action for the Chicago Bulls after returning to the NBA in March 1995

Saturday June 6, 9pm: Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks, March 28, 1995

Wearing an unfamiliar No 45, Michael Jordan lights up Madison Square Garden in the famous 'Double Nickel' game.

Sunday June 7, 9pm: Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers, November 1, 1996

Relive Allen Iverson's NBA debut as the Sixers host the Bucks in this season opener.

Wednesday June 10, 9pm: Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs, 1999 Western Conference Finals Game 2

Head coach Gregg Popovich finds an unlikely hero as the Spurs mount a fightback against the Blazers.

Saturday June 13, 9pm: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Atlanta Hawks, December 14, 1999

Dikembe Mutombo produces a career-best performance while Kevin Garnett records a quadruple-double in this epic regular season encounter.

Image: Vince Carter throws down a dunk at a Raptors' practice in 1999

Sunday June 14, 9pm: Phoenix Suns @ Toronto Raptors, February 27, 2000

At the height of Vinsanity, Vince Carter erupts for a 50-point game against the Suns.

Wednesday June 17, 9pm: Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 2004 Western Conference Finals Game 5

Kevin Garnett goes toe-to-toe with Shaq and Kobe in the Western Conference Finals.

Saturday June 20, 9pm: Washington Wizards @ New Jersey Nets, April 7, 2007

Nets All-Stars Jason Kidd and Vince Carter combine for an NBA landmark not reached since 1989.

Sunday June 21, 9pm: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics, Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Game 7

LeBron James and Paul Pierce go basket-for-basket in a memorable series-deciding game.

Wednesday June 24, 9pm: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic, Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

Dwight Howard comes up huge against LeBron James in a critical Conference Finals clash.

Saturday June 27, 9pm: Indiana Pacers @ Golden State Warriors

Relive an astonishing shooting display as Klay Thompson lights up the Pacers with an NBA season-high and a career-best 60 points in just 29 minutes of play.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.