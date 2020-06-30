Brooklyn Nets: DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie test positive for coronavirus

Brooklyn Nets duo DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie have tested positive for coronavirus.

Jordan confirmed his positive test on Twitter and said he would not return to action when the season resumes on July 30 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

He tweeted: "Found out last night and confirmed again today that I've tested positive for COVID while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season."

Dinwiddie released a statement to The Athletic confirming his diagnosis but did not rule himself out.

"Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining," said Dinwiddie.

"I was ready and prepared to rejoin my team-mates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.

"Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I'll be able to participate in Orlando.

"Hindsight is 20/20."

The NBA had previously reported 16 positives out of 302 players tested on June 23 but did not disclose their identities.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had said last Friday that the season could again be put on hold if there is a "significant spread" of COVID-19 among its players in Orlando.

Players are set to begin travelling to Orlando on July 7.