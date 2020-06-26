Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA confirms 16 positive coronavirus tests as season resumption edges closer

The 16 positive tests were out of 302 players tested on June 23

Friday 26 June 2020 17:50, UK

NBA
Image: The NBA did not disclose the names of the players who tested positive

Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, with the season set to resume on July 30.

A statement released by the NBA said: "Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The 16 positive tests were out of 302 players tested on June 23. The league did not disclose the identities of the players.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Jabari Parker and Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon were confirmed on Wednesday to have tested positive, though it was not immediately clear when their tests took place.

preview image 0:50
Stan Van Gundy is concerned about how the players will cope with their mental health in the NBA bubble as the season looks to restart next month

Kings forward Parker said in a team statement he had received the diagnosis "several days ago."

The NBA is tentatively set to restart its suspended season on July 30 at Disney World in Florida, with players living, practising and playing at the resort to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Under the plan, 22 of the NBA's 30 teams will play eight seeding games to determine a 16-team playoff field that would follow the traditional post-season format and crown a champion in October.

More on this story

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here