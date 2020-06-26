NBA confirms 16 positive coronavirus tests as season resumption edges closer

Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, with the season set to resume on July 30.

A statement released by the NBA said: "Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician."

The 16 positive tests were out of 302 players tested on June 23. The league did not disclose the identities of the players.

Jabari Parker and Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon were confirmed on Wednesday to have tested positive, though it was not immediately clear when their tests took place.

0:50 Stan Van Gundy is concerned about how the players will cope with their mental health in the NBA bubble as the season looks to restart next month

Kings forward Parker said in a team statement he had received the diagnosis "several days ago."

The NBA is tentatively set to restart its suspended season on July 30 at Disney World in Florida, with players living, practising and playing at the resort to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Under the plan, 22 of the NBA's 30 teams will play eight seeding games to determine a 16-team playoff field that would follow the traditional post-season format and crown a champion in October.

