Coronavirus: Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon tests positive

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon has confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppage on March 11.

The 2019-2020 NBA season is set to resume at Disney World in Orlando at the end of July, with players reporting for pre-resumption training camps this week.

"I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine," Brogdon said.

Image: Brogdon is playing his first season for the Indiana Pacers after being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019

"I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my team-mates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs."

Brogdon had been absent with a quad injury when the league was suspended in March, but stated in April that he was "100 per cent" healthy.

The former Rookie of the Year was traded to the Pacers from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the season and is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are scheduled to arrive in Florida for training camp in the first week of July.

Individual workouts have taken place in Indianapolis with trainers and coaches permitted to lead players through one-on-one sessions.

