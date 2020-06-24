Avery Bradley: LA Lakers guard to sit out NBA restart in Florida

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided to sit out the upcoming resumption of the NBA season in Florida.

The 29-year-old says that he wants to remain with his wife and three children, including a six-year-old son with a history of respiratory illnesses.

The Lakers head into the 22-team restart as No 1 seed in the Western Conference, but will have to do it without Bradley, who averaged 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 44 games before the season was shut down.

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family," he told EPSN.

"And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk.

Bradley isn't the only NBA player to opt out of the reboot, with Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans set to skip the Disney-based resumption.

Image: Davis Bertans has also decided to make himself unavailable

Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this off-season and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league's top three-point shooters.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza will also reportedly opt out in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son.

