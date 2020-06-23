Nikola Jokic: Denver Nuggets All-Star tests positive for coronavirus

Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic has tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia, delaying his return to the United States.

Players who left their home team market were scheduled to return to their pro team market on June 15 for testing but Jokic was granted an exception by the NBA to stay in Serbia.

All other players are due to report back on Tuesday, per the terms of the NBA and NBPA agreement, as the league begins advanced preparation for the resumption of the 2019-2020 season.

The Nuggets are 43-22, third in the Western Conference, as the NBA season resumes.

Bertans to sit out NBA season restart

Image: Davis Bertans in action for the Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Disney-based resumption of the NBA season, making him the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out.

Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league's top three-point shooters.

Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press on Monday Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club will look at it closely.

