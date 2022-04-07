Please select your default edition
What NBA basketball is on Sky Sports this week? Rundown of live TV games and which channels they are on

Sky Sports shows numerous NBA basketball games every week and will continue to do so during the NBA playoffs – here is a list of the upcoming action

Thursday 7 April 2022 20:07, UK

Four of the league&#39;s true superstars are in action on opening night... but who is actually the best player in the league heading into the 2021/22 season?
Image: Enjoy NBA basketball on Sky Sports exclusively in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

The regular season is in its final week now and the action keeps on coming thick and fast on Sky Sports with MVP and scoring title hopefuls in action this week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are among the superstars in action this week and the action will continue forward to the NBA Playoffs.

This weekend we will also have the NBA 360 coverage live on Sky Sports once again from games going on around the league as well as a host of other live action to close out the regular season.

Keep an eye on this page for all of the confirmed action which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Full list of upcoming games

Thursday, April 7 (late night)

Live NBA: Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 12.30am on Thursday night/Friday morning

Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3am on Thursday night/Friday morning

Saturday, April 9

Live NBA: Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers
Live on Sky Sports Arena from 6pm on Saturday evening

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Sunday, April 10 (evening and late night)

Live NBA 360 - coverage of numerous games simultaneously
Live on Sky Sports Mix from 8.30pm to 2.30am

Live NBA: Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans
Live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am on Sunday night/Monday Morning on Sky Sports Arena

NBA Play-In and Playoffs action to be shown exclusively on Sky Sports

Live games to be announced
Times and channel(s) TBC

The rush of live NBA games (TV listings here) continues on Sky Sports this week, subscribe to watch the live action.

