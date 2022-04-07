What NBA basketball is on Sky Sports this week? Rundown of live TV games and which channels they are on

Sky Sports shows numerous NBA basketball games every week and will continue to do so during the NBA playoffs – here is a list of the upcoming action
Thursday 7 April 2022 20:07, UK
The regular season is in its final week now and the action keeps on coming thick and fast on Sky Sports with MVP and scoring title hopefuls in action this week.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are among the superstars in action this week and the action will continue forward to the NBA Playoffs.
This weekend we will also have the NBA 360 coverage live on Sky Sports once again from games going on around the league as well as a host of other live action to close out the regular season.
Keep an eye on this page for all of the confirmed action which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Live NBA: Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 12.30am on Thursday night/Friday morning
Live NBA: LA Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena at 3am on Thursday night/Friday morning
Live NBA: Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers
Live on Sky Sports Arena from 6pm on Saturday evening
Live NBA 360 - coverage of numerous games simultaneously
Live on Sky Sports Mix from 8.30pm to 2.30am
Live NBA: Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans
Live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am on Sunday night/Monday Morning on Sky Sports Arena
Live games to be announced
Times and channel(s) TBC
