Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr targeting three NBA titles in a row

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says his team are going to "enjoy the journey" as they bid for a third straight title.

Kerr's squad have played Cleveland Cavaliers in the last four NBA finals, winning three of them, including the 2017 and 2018 editions.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to watch the Warriors, beginning with their match against Oklahoma City Thunder, as they bid to make it three in a row this year.

Asked if it was tough to be favourites, Kerr told Sky Sports: "It brings its difficulties, but it is a lot better than the alternative.

"There are a lot of coaches in this league who would die to be in my shoes and coach this group.

"We have been in the finals four years in a row and it's a long journey, about nine months from start to finish.

"There is a lot of adversity, and we know what's coming and that it is not going to be easy, but we are going to enjoy it."

The Warriors will move to San Francisco next year and Kerr says they, therefore, have extra incentive this season.

"The aim is three in a row," he added. "It's the last season at Oracle (Arena), such a special place to play, and it would be great to give the fans a great send-off with a championship.

"I think we will get a lot better (as the season goes on). We have a lot of young players and are elevating players to bigger roles."

Former Cleveland star and NBA great LeBron James is now with the LA Lakers, meaning Golden State have a major rival to contend with in the Western Conference.

"It is going to be a great rivalry with the Lakers," said Kerr. "They have all the history and we are more of the upstart.

"They haven't been very good the last five years, so this will be the first time both teams have been good in a long time.

"LeBron brings so much presence to the building, so the rivalry will be fantastic and the atmosphere will be amazing."

However, when asked if he would swap any of his players for James, Kerr said: "No - I like our team!"

