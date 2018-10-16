Ten NBA players to watch Sky Sports becomes the new home of the NBA in the UK after four-year partnership announced on eve of the 2018-19 season

Are you new to NBA? These are the top 10 must-watch players...

Kyrie Irving

Team: Boston Celtics

Position: Point Guard

Age: 26

Height: 6ft 3in

Honours: NBA champion (2016), Rookie of the Year (2012)

Nickname: Uncle Drew

4:46 Kyrie Irving's Top 10 Plays 2017-18

Widely accepted to have the best 'handles' - otherwise known as dribbling skills - in the NBA, Irving has made a name for himself both on and off the court. A champion in 2016, Irving hit the crucial shot in the decisive game seven to help LeBron James bring a title to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tired of playing in James' shadow, Irving bolted for Boston, where he quickly became the leader of a supremely talented young team that's expected to contend for multiple titles over the coming years. Meanwhile, the TV commercial series he starred in as 'Uncle Drew' proved so popular that a feature-length film version was released this summer.

Kawhi Leonard

Team: Toronto Raptors

Position: Small Forward

Age: 27

Height: 6ft 7in

Honours: NBA champion and Finals MVP (2014), Defensive Player of the Year (2015, 2016)

Nickname: The Claw

4:03 Kawhi Leonard's Spurs Career Top 10 Plays

Leonard was responsible for one of the NBA's most perplexing stories of last season, but it had little to do with his elite ability. Having looked set to spend his career as the centrepiece of the remarkably consistent San Antonio Spurs, a disagreement over how a quad injury was treated spiralled so far out of control that he demanded a trade. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year, who boasts almost equally impressive offensive skills, has ended up with the Toronto Raptors. With Leonard having played in just nine games last season, there is huge anticipation to see whether he can recapture his form in Canada.

Joel Embiid

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Centre

Age: 24

Height: 7ft

Honours: All-NBA Second Team (2018)

Nickname: The Process

3:09 Joel Embiid's Top 10 Plays 2017-18

The league's No 1 trash talker, Embiid is known for antagonizing his opponents both on the court and via his beloved social media accounts. Blessed with an unstoppable combination of size, power and skill, the only thing to slow him down so far has been injury. There is a collective gasp in Philadelphia every time he hits the floor, but coming off the back of his strongest season yet, there is plenty of reason for optimism. The Cameroonian is the focal point of a group of young talent assembled during the 76ers' 'process' of stockpiling draft assets while 'tanking' - losing intentionally - over a number of years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Small Forward

Age: 23

Height: 6ft 11in

Honours: Most Improved Player (2017), All NBA-Second Team (2018)

Nickname: The Greek Freak

3:58 Giannis Antetokounmpo's Top 10 Plays 2017-18

The best European player in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is a one-man highlight machine. Affectionately known as the 'Greek Freak' due to his athletic ability, he drops jaws in arenas all over the United States with his soaring dunks and denials. Known for his unwavering work ethic, he is set to cause opponents an even greater variety of problems this season having spent the summer working on his jump shot. His presence alone makes the Milwaukee Bucks an Eastern Conference contender and with highly respected new coach Mike Budenholzer expected to implement an improved offensive system, another leap forward is expected.

LeBron James

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Position: Small Forward

Age: 33

Height: 6ft 8in

Honours: NBA Champion and Finals MVP (2012, 2013, 2016), MVP (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)

Nickname: The King

3:23 LeBron James Season Top 10

The undisputed king of the NBA, James continues to defy belief as he begins his 16th season. The only debate that remains over his standing is whether he has surpassed Michael Jordan as 'the GOAT (greatest of all time)'. James has only won three titles to Jordan's six, but his sustained all-round brilliance has put many on his side of the argument. This season will be his first in the Western Conference after a blockbuster summer move to the Los Angeles Lakers from his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. Entertainment is guaranteed in Hollywood as James attempts to restore the league's most famed franchise to greatness.

Kevin Durant

Team: Golden State Warriors

Position: Small Forward

Age: 30

Height: 6ft 9in

Honours: NBA Champion and Finals MVP (2017, 2018), MVP (2014)

Nickname: KD

3:36 Kevin Durant's Top 10 Plays 2017-18

Not many players have the ability to completely alter the landscape of the NBA. With his freakish athleticism and ability to drain a jump shot from just about anywhere, Durant is one of them. His move to the Golden State Warriors - who had just beaten his Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals - in 2016, changed and enraged the NBA. The Warriors had just recorded the greatest regular season in history and although they lost to the Cavaliers in the finals, most thought Durant's move would make his new team unbeatable. They've been proven right. The Warriors have won back-to-back titles with Durant picking up the finals MVP award both times.

Russell Westbrook

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Point Guard

Age: 29

Height: 6ft 3in

Honours: MVP (2017), All-NBA First Team (2016, 2017)

Nickname: The Brodie

1:52 Russell Westbrook ultimate highlights

The man Kevin Durant left behind in Oklahoma City - Westbrook already played with a chip on his shoulder before his running mate deserted him. The enigmatic guard embraced the challenge, putting together a remarkable campaign in his first season without Durant to average a triple-double (above 10 points, rebounds and assists) and claim the MVP award. Despite the individual glory, OKC haven't come close to challenging for a title since Durant departed and that remains Westbrook's biggest challenge. The fervour with which he plays, his entertaining exchanges with the media and eye-catching game-day outfits make Westbrook total box office.

James Harden

Team: Houston Rockets

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 29

Height: 6ft 5in

Honours: MVP (2018), All-NBA First Team (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Nickname: The Beard

2:53 James Harden Season Top 10

The league's reigning MVP started his career as the third wheel to Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, but was allowed to leave in 2014 and quickly made that decision look questionable. Harden developed into one of the NBA's premier scorers and has regularly embarrassed defenders with his devastating crossover on his way to averaging above 25 points-per-game in each of his six seasons in Houston. The Rockets have come closest to knocking off the Durant-Warriors, taking them to a decisive game seven in last season's Western Conference Finals. However, Harden's failure to impose himself in that - and previous - play-off series has left the bearded one with a point to prove.

Stephen Curry

Team: Golden State Warriors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 30

Height: 6ft 3in

Honours: NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018), MVP (2015, 2016)

Nickname: Chef Curry

3:03 Steph Curry's Top 10 Plays 2017-18

The Warriors already had a title before Durant arrived, largely thanks to this man. The consensus greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry's unlimited range has changed the way the game is played. Not blessed with great athleticism by NBA standards, his unerring accuracy from behind the three-point line allows the Warriors to play an enthralling brand of basketball that other teams are still trying to catch up with three years on from their first title. The league's first unanimous MVP in 2016, Curry breaks records with regularity. Last season he became the fastest player to 2,000 made three-pointers, reaching the mark in just 597 games - 227 less than the man he is set to replace at the top of the three-point leaderboard, Ray Allen.

Anthony Davis

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Position: Centre

Age: 25

Height: 6ft 10in

Honours: All-NBA First Team (2015, 2017, 2018)

Nickname: The Brow

2:50 Anthony Davis Season Top 10

A member of the 2012 US Olympic team in London before he had even begun his NBA career, Davis has long been touted as the player most likely to usurp Lebron James as the league's dominant force. A combination of injuries and the Pelicans' failure to surround Davis with the sort of talent he's capable of attracting has prevented him going further than the second round of the play-offs - and heightened the possibility he will want to depart New Orleans when his contract expires at the end of this season. Easily identifiable by his famed thick eyebrows, Davis's impending free agency promises to be at the top of the NBA agenda until it's resolved.

