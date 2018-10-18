WATCH: Jimmy Butler's 23-point haul for Minnesota against San Antonio

Jimmy Butler top-scored for Minnesota Timberwolves after an offseason of uncertainty between him and the franchise

Jimmy Butler wanted to leave Minnesota in the off-season - but that didn't stop him bagging 23 points against San Antonio on the Timberwolves' opening night.

Minnesota came up short in their game against the Spurs, going down 112-108 in a match between two teams who had endured difficult builds to the current campaign.

Butler had handed in a trade request at Minnesota, which forced the franchise to cancel a practice session and allow him to have a 'players only' meeting with his team-mates to allow him to explain his position.

A truce was eventually called between the player and Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, and Butler was put in for the season opener against the Spurs.

While his team were on the wrong end of a loss, Butler acquitted himself well, picking up 23 points in the defeat.

Click on the video above to see what the Butler did!

