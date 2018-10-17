NBA: Steph Curry says Golden State Warriors have room to improve after opening night win

Steph Curry insists the Golden State Warriors can win three in a row

Steph Curry believes the Golden State Warriors have room for improvement despite a 2018-19 season-opening win over Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry, who has won just about every honour in pro basketball, scored 32 points with nine assists and eight rebounds as the Warriors held off a fourth-quarter fightback to make a triumphant launch to their quest for a third consecutive crown.

The Thunder battled Golden State to the finish but Curry answered with a three-point play and Kevon Looney added a layup in the final quarter before Kevin Durant followed with an inside jumper with 24 seconds remaining to seal a 108-100 victory at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors will hope to continue their dynasty and Curry, who remains the heart and soul of the franchise, knows "what's at stake" this campaign.

"The first game could go either way with timing and overall execution," Curry said. "We had a terrible third quarter but we withstood the run and were able to get the job done.

"We've got to take care of the ball better. That will come with more possessions as we get through the season.

"We know what's at stake. Winning three in a row would put us in some very select company. We're not shy talking about it. But you have to do the little things throughout the season. I think we're ready for it."

