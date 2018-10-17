Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to 35 points from Steph Curry

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant starred as Golden State Warriors began the defence of their NBA title with a battling 108-100 victory over Oklahoma City Thunder.

An emotional night at the Oracle Arena began with the presentation of the Warriors' Championships rings for their title success last season and their hopes of a 'three-peat' got off to the best possible start.

Steve Kerr's team were sharp from the off, with Curry finding his range early but a blistering start to the third quarter from Oklahoma ensured the game went the distance and it was only in the closing stages that Curry and former Thunder star Durant were able to steer the hosts across the line.

The Thunder are as hopeful as Golden State of making another push for the title and the visitors will have been encouraged by their display without star man Russell Westbrook, the All-Star guard unable to start as he continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

While the Thunder kept things close until the closing minutes, ultimately the Warriors' superstars made the difference as Curry (32 points) and Durant (27 points) underlined their MVP status.

Curry, hit 11 of 20 shots and found time for nine assists and eight rebounds but it was a typical all-round performance from the hosts.

Kevon Looney (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Draymond Green - a game-high 13 rebounds - joined Curry and Durant in all-important roles reflecting the 'strength in numbers' mantra emblazoned on their title-winning rings.

Image: Steven Adams and Oklahoma rallied from a 14-point deficit at one stage

Durant dropped in 27 points for good measure as the Warriors overcame 7-for-26 shooting from three-point range to win on opening night for the first time in three seasons.

Paul George had a team-high 27 points and debutant Dennis Schroder (21) starred for Oklahoma as they stormed back from a 10-point half-time deficit to take the lead midway through the third quarter.

Oklahoma closed to 99-97 in the fourth quarter when Steven Adams converted the second of two free throws but Curry capped his game-high 32-point performance with a key three-point play with just under two minutes remaining that eventually accounted for a determined Thunder outfit.

Durant chipped in too, adding a hoop of his own to go with two free throws and an assist in the final 70 seconds as Golden State held on.

Image: Dennis Schroder marked an impressive debut with 21 points

