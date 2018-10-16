NBA Western Conference preview Sky Sports becomes the new home of the NBA in the UK after four-year partnership announced on eve of the 2018-19 season

Everything you need to know about the NBA Western Conference before the new season.

Dallas Mavericks (Southwest Division)

Head Coach: Rick Carlisle

Last Season: 13th (24-58)

Key Incomings:

Luka Doncic - The Slovenian point guard was selected with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft before being traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young and a future first-round pick.

DeAndre Jordan - The 6ft 11in center signed a one-year deal with the Mavericks after spending 10 seasons with LA Clippers. Jordan is regarded as one of the most athletic big men in the league and is known for his highlight reel dunks.

Key Outgoings:

Nerlens Noel - After two seasons constantly interrupted with injuries, Noel signed a two-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Prospects: After a disappointing campaign last season, the Mavericks will hope that their exciting new additions combined with Dennis Smith Jr. will be enough to secure them a Playoff position. This season is also likely to be Dirk Nowitzki's 21st and last with the Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets (Northwest Division)

Head Coach: Michael Malone

Last Season: 9th (46-36)

Key Incomings:

Isaiah Thomas - Thomas will be looking to rejuvenate his career after disappointing spells with RHW Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers last season. The 5'9 point guard will hope to return back to the form he showed in the 2016-17 season with Boston Celtics, where he averaged 28.9 points per game.

Key Outgoings:

Kenneth Faried - The "Manimal" who was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2011 was traded to the Brooklyn Nets alongside other assets in exchange for guard Isaiah Whitehead.

Prospects: The Nuggets were one win off eighth spot last season and narrowly missed out on a Play-Off position. However with many Western Conference teams significantly increasing in strength a coveted Playoff position will be difficult for the Nuggets.

Golden State Warriors (Pacific Division)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr

Last Season: NBA champions sweeping Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 (Finished second in Western Conference 58-24)

Key Incomings:

DeMarcus Cousins - In July 2018, Cousins signed a one-year minimum deal with the Warriors worth a reported $5.3m. There has not been a date set for Cousins' return to the NBA after undergoing Achilles surgery in January - but this addition means that Golden State currently have six NBA All-Stars in their roster.

Key Outgoings:

JaVale McGee - The 7ft center became a free agent after winning two consecutive Championships with the Warriors, and has joined LeBron James' LA Lakers.

Prospects: Heavy favourites going into the 2018-19 season, the Golden State Warriors will be looking to win a third consecutive NBA Championship. Led by the likes of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, it will take a lot for any rival teams to stop the Warriors achieving a "Three-peat".

Houston Rockets (Southwest Division)

Coach: Mike D'Antoni

Last Season: Finished first in the Western Conference with a record of 65-17. Lost the Western Conference Finals to the Warriors in seven games.

Key Incomings:

Carmelo Anthony: The 10x NBA All-Star signed a $2.4m veteran's minimum deal with the Rockets this summer. "Melo", who is still searching for his first NBA Championship, will look to improve the Rocket's offensive arsenal with his spot-up shooting and his one-on-one isolation players.

Key Outgoings:

Trevor Ariza: Ariza was an integral part to Houston's success last season with his efficient three-point shooting and his lockdown defence. The small forward signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Prospects:

After finishing first in the Western Conference and taking the eventual champions Golden State Warriors all the way to seven games, the Rockets were extremely close to winning their first Conference title since 1995. With a successful first season partnership between guards Chris Paul and James Harden, many feel that this Rockets side will again be the closest challengers to the Warriors.

LA Clippers: (Pacific Division)

Coach: Doc Rivers

Last Season: 10th (42-40)

Key Incomings:

Marcin Gortat - The 6ft 11in center from Poland appears to be a direct replacement for the departing DeAndre Jordan. Gortat, who hasn't missed an NBA game since the 2015-16 season, will look at add his on-court experience to a rebuilding young squad.

Key Outgoings:

DeAndre Jordan - Jordan, was drafted by the LA Clippers in the 2008 NBA Draft joined the Dallas Mavericks after 10 seasons with the Clippers. Just shy of 7 foot, Jordan is the franchise leader in rebounds for the Clippers with a total of 7,988 rebounds.

Prospects:

After trading/letting go their big three in Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan in the last 12 months, Doc Rivers will be looking to rebuild his squad with some young talent. The Clippers are unlikely to make the Playoffs this season.

LA Lakers (Pacific Division)

Coach: Luke Walton

Last season: 11th (35-47)

Key Incomings:

LeBron James - The biggest basketball star in the world opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and signed for the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2018. LeBron, who is a three-time NBA champion and a four-time NBA MVP, will look to add his wealth of experience and talent to a young LA Lakers side and help them contend for an NBA Championship in the upcoming years. Last year saw Lebron average 27.5 points per game, 9.1 assists per game and 8.6 rebounds per game - demonstrating why is he still known as "The King".

Rajon Rondo - The veteran point guard, who won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, signed a one-year deal with the LA Lakers worth a reported $9m. Rondo's leadership and high basketball IQ will play a crucial part in the Lakers locker room this season, as well as him acting as a mentor to younger point guard Lonzo Ball.

Key Outgoings:

Julius Randle - Despite averaging a career high of 16.1 points per game last season, Randle became a free agent after the Lakers renounced his rights. In July 2019, the 23-year-old signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Prospects:

With the arrival of LeBron & Co., the Lakers will definitely look to improve on their 11th position last year and secure a Playoff spot. As well as the new arrivals, youngsters such as Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball will look to continue their development - making this an extremely exciting team to watch for the upcoming season.

Memphis Grizzlies (Southwest Division)

Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff

Last Season: 14th (22-60)

Key Incomings:

Jaren Jackson Jr - The 19-year-old was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies as the No 4 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6ft 11in center, who is the son of NBA Champion Jaren Jackson was selected by the Grizzlies as a result of his potential as a jump shooter as well as his terrific shot-blocking ability.

Key Outgoings:

Tyreke Evans - After one season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Evans became an unrestricted free agent and signed for the Indiana Pacers. Evans averaged 19.4 points per game and 5.2 assists per game in 52 games for the Grizzlies.

Prospects:

Memphis aren't expected to push for a Playoff position due to the strength of the Western Conference and their trade inactivity during the offseason. The Grizzlies will be looking to rebuild their roster around rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. in the upcoming years.

Minnesota Timberwolves (Northwest Division)

Coach: Tom Thibodeau

Last season: position. Lost 4-1 to Houston Rockets in the 1st round of the Playoffs.

Key Incomings: With a relatively quiet off-season in the trade market, the Timberwolves only notable acquisition was shooting guard Josh Okogie - who they drafted with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However the major news for Timberwolves fans this season was that star player Karl Anthony-Towns committed his future to the franchise by signing a 5-year super-maximum contract worth $190m in September 2018.

Key Outgoings:

Jamal Crawford - Veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford, who joined the NBA in 2000, left the Timberwolves after one season with. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year is still a free agent but insists he isn't retiring just yet.

Prospects:

After a disappointing Playoff campaign, winning just one game against the Houston Rockets, the Timberwolves will look to mount a more serious challenge in the Western Conference this season. With a whole host of talent in their roster including Jimmy Butler, Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins, the Timberwolves should be aiming for a top-four finish.

New Orleans Pelicans (Southwest Division)

Coach: Alvin Gentry

Key incomings:

Julius Randle, No 7 pick in the 2014 draft, came in from the Lakers to replace DeMarcus Cousins.

Elfrid Payton, a former college defensive player of the year, has signed as a free agent from the Phoenix Suns.

Tony Carr was taken with the 51st pick in the draft. The Pelicans' only selection.

Key outgoings:

DeMarcus Cousins is a big loss, the center has signed with defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

Point guard Rajon Rondo, a four-time NBA All Star, has joined Lebron James at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season:

2nd (48-34). Lost to Golden State Warriors in Western Conference semi-finals.

Prospects:

The Pels made it into the Playoffs last season and should do so again barring injury. Center Anthony Davis is widely regarded as one of the top five players in the NBA and he's in his prime. New Orleans need to win now though before his contract expires.

Oklahoma City Thunder (Northwest Division)

Coach: Billy Donovan

Key incomings:

Dennis Schroder is a starting calibre point guard. The German has spent the last five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and will provide much-needed support for Russell Westbrook

Nerlens Noel, picked sixth overall in the 2013 draft but has suffered with injuries the last couple of years. The power forward be keen to prove himself after joining from the Dallas Mavericks.

Key outgoings:

Carmelo Anthony has left to join James Harden and Chris Paul at the Houston Rockets.

Corey Brewer only joined in March but the small forward has been released as a free agent.

Last season:

Second (48-34). Lost to Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Prospects:

Much depends on the chemistry between All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The fact the latter has signed a long-term deal signals that all is well.

Now all they have to do is stay fit - no small feat considering Westbrook is coming off a knee surgery, his fourth in five years.

Phoenix Suns (Pacific Division)

Coach: Igor Kokoskov

Key incomings:

Trevor Ariza comes in from Houston. He won the NBA title with the Lakers in 2009 and will add some veteran savvy to a young roster.

Deandre Ayton was taken with the number one pick in the draft and much will be expected from the center, always seen as a vital position if a team is to be successful.

Key outgoings:

Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss were moved out as part of a trade which saw Ryan Anderson and D'Anthony Melton come the other way.

Last season: Fifth (21-61). Finished bottom of the Western Conference's Pacific Division

Prospects:

Much rests on the shoulders of star point guard Devin Booker and number one pick Deandre Ayton. They have veteran support in Trevor Ariza and Tyson Chandler but it may be too much to ask for first-year coach Igor Kokoskov to lead them to the playoffs.

Portland Trail Blazers (Northwest Division)

Coach: Terry Stotts

Key incomings:

Seth Curry, younger brother of perennial All Star and MVP Steph, signed a two-year deal in July after playing the last two years with the Dallas Mavericks.

Key outgoings:

Ed Davis has joined the Brooklyn Nets after three years in Portland. The center was the 13th overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Shabazz Napier has also signed with Brooklyn after two years with the Blazers. The point guard was part of two NCAA champion teams with UConn.

Last season:

1st (49-33). Lost to New Orleans in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Prospects:

Portland were the third best team in the West last year behind Golden State and Houston so their 4-0 playoff defeat to New Orleans was a surprise. The team is largely unchanged so All Star point guard Damian Lillard will be expected to lead the team back to the post-season.

Sacramento Kings (Pacific Division)

Coach: Dave Joerger

Key incomings:

Marvin Bagley III was drafted with the second overall pick. The center played his college ball with Duke, one of the traditional powerhouses.

Ben McLemore. The shooting guard arrived as part of the Garrett Temple trade. It's his second spell in Sacramento after spending just a year in Memphis.

Key outgoings:

Vince Carter. "Air Canada" has left the building at the ripe old age of 41. He hasn't retired though, his story will continue with the Hawks in Atlanta.

Garrett Temple. The small forward was with the Kings for two years before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in July.

Last season:

4th (27-55). Finished second bottom of the Pacific division and missed the playoffs.

Prospects:

It's a very young Kings team and does have considerable promise if the likes of Bagley and De'Aron Fox play to their ability and stay healthy. That said, the bookies in Vegas are picking the Kings as the second worst team in the league.

San Antonio Spurs (Southwest Division)

Coach: Gregg Popovich

Key incomings:

DeMar DeRozan was part of the Kawhi Leonard trade and wasn't best pleased about it. Could be a huge factor for the Spurs if he brings his 'A' game.

Marco Belinelli. The Italian shooting guard is back for another stint with the Spurs after spells with the Kings, the Hornets, the Hawks and the 76ers!

Key outgoings:

Tony Parker won four titles with the Spurs and was finals MVP in 2007. The French point guard has now signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

Manu Ginobili won four titles alongside Parker and has now retired at 41. One of only two players to win an NBA title, a Euroleague title and an Olympic gold medal.

Kawhi Leonard was one of the most sought-after players in the NBA and was seemingly linked with every team in the league before choosing Toronto.

Last season:

3rd (47-35). Lost to Golden State in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Prospects:

Just a glance at the outgoings might be enough to predict a tough season ahead for the Spurs. Legends Parker and Ginobili are both gone and All-Star Kawhi Leonard is off to Toronto. But that is without reckoning on the powers of the best coach in the business, Gregg Popovich. That and the fact six-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan means an appearance in the Conference finals isn't out of the question.

Utah Jazz (Northwest Division)

Coach: Quin Snyder

Key incomings:

Grayson Allen. The shooting guard was drafted 21st overall, another player to come from Duke.

Key outgoings:

Jonas Jerebko. The Swedish power forward has joined Golden State after being waived by the Jazz.

Last season:

2nd (48-34). Lost to Houston in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Prospects:

Much will depend on the form of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Gobert is the current defensive player of the year and many pundits tip to win MVP this season, while Mitchell was named to the All-Rookie first team and won the All-Star dunk contest A run to the finals isn't out of the question for the Jazz.

