Steph Curry and Ben Simmons star on NBA opening night

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons were standout performers as the new NBA season began.

Curry top-scored with 32 points as the Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder 108-100 on Tuesday night, while Simmons narrowly missed out on a triple-double as the 76ers lost 105-87 to the Boston Celtics.

10 PLAYERS YOU CAN'T MISS IN THE NBA THIS SEASON

1:32 Watch Ben Simmons' highlights here

Simmons scored 19 points and 15 rebounds while adding eight assists, two assists short of the landmark.

Curry and his Golden State team-mates, meanwhile, were awarded their championship rings for winning last season's NBA title as they began their defence with a win.

NBA SEASON STARTS IN STYLE

2:38 Highlights from the NBA as Oklahoma City Thunder take on Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena.

2:51 Highlights from the NBA as Boston Celtics took on the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden.

