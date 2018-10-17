Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics start NBA season with victories

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors started opening night be receiving their Championship rings

The glamour of opening night in the NBA saw Golden State and Boston put down early markers with victories that showcased their status as title favourites.

Many experts have the Warriors and Celtics earmarked for a Finals showdown, but to get there they will have to battle through the long haul of the 82-game regular season.

Both tipped off with victories on opening night. The Warriors started their bid for a third successive title with a win over an Oklahoma City shorn of superstar Russell Westbrook.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Golden State All-Star cast started the evening by picking up their championship rings in a ceremony at Oracle Arena.

The razzmatazz on the West Coast followed the season opener at Boston's iconic Garden where the Celtics were too good for the highly-regarded Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's how the season got underway.......

Image: Boston's iconic home was the scene for tip-off

The Warriors kicked off the evening with a Championship Ring ceremony that featured the unveiling of their latest banner and players and staff being presented with their jewellery after last season's back-to-back - it features a bristle design based on the Finals 'sweep'.

First reversible championship ring ever! Jason of Beverly Hills coming through with some innovative work in the championship hardware department. 🏆💍 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wlxCXZQuQw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

The champions did not waste any time either, hitting their straps early thanks to Curry and his trademark position from three-point range and within no time the Warriors had opened up a big advantage

Image: Golden State Warriors unveiled their sixth Championship banner at Oracle Arena

Without Westbrook, it would have been easy for Thunder to fold but they fancy themselves as contenders and roared up by their star man who was courtside in Oakland, they turned a 10-point half-time deficit into a three-point lead early in the third quarter.

Image: Injured Thunder star Russell Westbrook looked on from the sidelines as Oklahoma pushed the defending champions all the way

But back came the hosts showing all their champions' grit, determination and no little skill - Durant joining the party against his former team to help Curry get his team over the line and start with a win.

The Warriors lost their home opener last year before going on to win a third title in four years - and their hopes of becoming the first back-to-back-to-back champions since the LA Lakers (2000-2002).

Image: The 2018-19 NBA season gets underway in Boston

Over the next few nights everyone in the NBA will be starting out on an 82-game regular season but only two teams had the honour of contesting the curtain raiser.

Two Eastern Conference heavyweights with storied pasts at a celebrated venue - Boston and Philadelphia - will hope to still be in the mix beyond the end of the regular season and may even meet again in the playoffs or conference final.

Image: Celtics stars are introduced to the crowd

But on Tuesday night it was Boston who proved too strong for the talented 76ers, running out 18-point winners to kickstart their bid for a return to the Finals for the first time since 2010 and claim a first title since 2008 in perfect style.

What a feeling! Thank you Boston for the tremendous support. We’re just getting started! #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/RQJVzrWjcP — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) October 17, 2018

Gordon Hayward's return from injury was a welcome sight, he got a terrific ovation and impressed in time on the court after a broken ankle last year left him fearing for his career,

Kyrie Irving made his return after missing the post-season but it was a slow start despite some dazzling footwear...

Image: Kyrie Irving's footwear was the subject of the camera lenses

Jayson Tatum (23pts) and Marcus Morris (16pts) lead the scoring for the home side while Ben Simmons (19pts) and Joel Embiid (23pts) starred for the 76ers whose lack of depth and early turnover count saw them unable to keep pace with the hosts.

