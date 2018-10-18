NBA: Kevin Love says Cleveland Cavaliers don't have the luxury of relying on their star players anymore

Kevin Love was left shouldering the blame for Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-104 defeat by Toronto Raptors in their NBA season-opener in Canada on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers were given a hint of how tough life will be without LeBron James as they were beaten by the Raptors.

Having traded their star name to the Los Angeles Lakers after reaching four straight NBA finals, Thursday's showdown illustrated why this season's expectations are lower.

Kawhi Leonard stepped up to the plate on his debut for the Raptors, scoring 24 points to a secure a comfortable win over a team who had beaten them in 15 of their last 17 meetings.

"That rhythm wasn't there tonight," Love said. "You could tell that game action wasn't there for me tonight. Thought I got a lot of really, really good looks on the offensive end. On the defensive end, just our switches and closing out, my attention to detail wasn't there.

"I told (head coach) Ty (Lue) after the game, I said, 'That's on me and I apologise.' We all have to be better and I think we know it.

"We just didn't play our brand of basketball. But looking at it in a positive way, just getting that first one out of the way and there were some good things like us getting back in the game in the third quarter, but just couldn't get over the hump and just didn't feel like us.

Image: Head Coach Ty Lue speaks to Love as the Cavs lost their season opener

"In the first half I thought we didn't share the basketball," Lue said. "Guys were open for an extra pass we didn't make. I thought we did that in the second half. It's going to be a top team in the East, top one or two seed. Having our first game, having our best player with his first game back, I thought we did some good things. We've still got to clean up some things."

The Cavs head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Friday night before returning to Cleveland for the home opener this weekend.

