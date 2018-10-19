NBA round-up: Wins for Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Olynyk scored with 0.2 seconds left to help secure the Miami Heat a dramatic late win over Washington Wizards 113-112 on Thursday night as Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Week 1: Thursday night's results Bulls 108-127 76ers

Heat 113-112 Wizards

Highlights: LA Lakers 119-128 Trail Blazers

Washington Wizards 112-113 Miami Heat

2:04 Highlights as Heat took on the Wizards at the Capital One Arena

Dwyane Wade's 22-footer over John Wall bounced high into the air, before Olynyk went up in a crowd, came down with the rebound and laid it in for a dramatic late win for the Heat who prevailed in a game that featured 21 lead changes.

Josh Richardson led Miami with 28 points, Rodney McGruder added 20, and the Heat hit consecutive three-pointers late in the fourth quarter.

With Washington center Dwight Howard sidelined by a sore backside, the Wizards were led by Wall, who delivered 26 points and nine assists. He and fellow All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who scored 20 points, accounted for Washington's last eight points.

But with a 112-111 lead, Wall missed a 26-foot pull-up jumper, giving Miami a chance. Wade's shot with about three seconds left was off the mark, and Olynyk grabbed the rebound and his layup won it.

0:19 Kelly Olynyk won the game for Heat with just 0.2 seconds remaining against Washington

Philadelphia 76ers 127-108 Chicago Bulls

2:15 Highlights as the Bulls took on the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center

The 76ers bounced back from their losing start to beat the Chicago Bulls in emphatic fashion.

Ben Simmons returned his first triple double of the season, with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, while Joel Embiid scored 30 points, sweeping 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Overall, eight Philadelphia players made it into double figures.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points while Bobby Portis added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

1:37 Joel Embiid scored 30 points as the 76ers beat the Bulls

The curious case of Markelle Fultz continued when one of the more scrutinised players in the NBA managed to steal the spotlight from his more accomplished team-mate with simple jumpers.

Fultz had open looks early and 76ers fans exhorted him to "Shoot! Shoot!" each time he touched the ball as the second-year guard tries to overcome his aversion to jumpers.

He found the look he wanted three minutes into the second quarter. Fultz dribbled to the foul line and hit an uncontested pull-up jumper, the ball rattling around the rim four times before it plopped through the net for two points. Fans erupted in cheers as they gave him a standing ovation and chanted "Fultz! Fultz! Fultz!"

Fultz was one of six in 15 minutes in the first half and didn't play again until late in the third with the Sixers leading 88-68.

1:01 Thursday's Fast Break covers all the Association has to offer, including LeBron James' season debut with the Lakers

Week 1: Friday's NBA fixtures Hornets @ Magic

NY Knicks @ Nets

Celtics @ Raptors (Live on Sky Sports 1am)

Hawks @ Grizzlies

Cavaliers @ Timberwolves

Kings @ Pelicans

Pacers @ Bucks

Warriors @ Jazz

Thunder @ Clippers

