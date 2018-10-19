The best of the action as LeBron James made his Los Angeles Lakers debut

The best of the action as LeBron James made his Los Angeles Lakers debut

A new chapter of the Los Angeles Lakers' famous story began in Portland on Thursday night, as LeBron James made his debut in purple and gold.

LeBron opened with two thunderous dunks and had 26 points and 12 rebounds in his first game with the Lakers, but the Portland Trail Blazers prevailed 128-119 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Week 1: Thursday night's results Bulls 108-127 76ers

Heat 113-112 Wizards

Highlights: LA Lakers 119-128 Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard sunk 28 points and Nik Stauskas came off the bench to score 24 for Portland, as they won their 18th straight home opener to extend an NBA record, while it was the Blazers' 16th straight victory over the Lakers.

The opening festivities were tempered by the death this week of Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen. A "Rip City" baseball cap rested in Allen's courtside seat with a single rose.

The enigmatic co-founder of Microsoft died on Monday in Seattle. He was 65.

0:23 Watch as LeBron grabs the steal, runs the floor, and dunks it hard for his first points as a Laker

On the court, the focus was all on James. His monster dunks to start stunned the Moda Center crowd as he ended with a stat-line of 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists is just a taster of what is to come. His points tally was a second-highest on Lakers debut in history.

Coach Luke Walton was upbeat about his side's showing, saying: "First game, we will be able to learn a lot. Overall I was happy with the way we played." On James, he added: "I'm glad he's on our team, he's pretty good at the game of basketball! The way he can control and lead is impressive."

0:26 Watch the Dunk of the Night as LeBron slammed the ball home for the Lakers

LeBron and the Lakers will look to get their first win of the 2018-2019 campaign when they host Houston Rockets on Saturday while the Blazers host Spurs.

Live NBA: Boston @ Toronto: Celtics travel to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to take on the Raptors. Sky Sports Arena from 1am.

Week 1: Friday's NBA fixtures Hornets @ Magic

NY Knicks @ Nets

Celtics @ Raptors (Live on Sky Sports 1am)

Hawks @ Grizzlies

Cavaliers @ Timberwolves

Kings @ Pelicans

Pacers @ Bucks

Warriors @ Jazz

Thunder @ Clippers

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including Saturday night's action free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA