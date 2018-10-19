LeBron James expects LA Lakers team to take time to gel in NBA

LeBron James expects LA Lakers team to take time to gel in NBA "It takes some time to get that chemistry where you can just close your eyes and know exactly where guys are"

Listen to LeBron James after his first game as a Laker

LeBron James could not reverse a string of losing debut games with new NBA teams as his Los Angeles Lakers era began with defeat at Portland.

Week 1: Thursday night's results Bulls 108-127 76ers

Heat 113-112 Wizards

Highlights: LA Lakers 119-128 Trail Blazers

James scored a game-high 26 points, including two rim-rattling dunks, and had 12 rebounds but the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled his Lakers debut with a 128-119 victory at the Moda Center arena.

The basketball world had been waiting months to see the 33-year-old James in the purple and gold jersey and when the moment arrived he electrified the Portland crowd, but ultimately he couldn't prevent the Lakers from dropping their 16th straight game to the Trail Blazers.

1:14 LeBron made an impressive debut for the Lakers despite their defeat in their season opener against Portland

James, who averaged 27.5 points, a career-high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds last season, finished with six assists but at times he also looked out of sync with his new team-mates.

"It's not instant oatmeal. It's not that fast," James said. "It takes some time to get that chemistry where you can just close your eyes and know exactly where guys are.

"I liked our fight to get back into the game when we were down double digits. I liked the way we competed at times. I liked the way we shared the ball as well. Those were all positive.

"There are some things that we could do better. We can rebound a lot better, we had some turnovers, which I expected. Us just trying to get a feel for one another."

Lakers coach Luke Walton said of James: "Glad he's on our team. He's pretty good at the game of basketball."

1:36 Check out the all the dunks and game-winning shots with the top plays from a thrilling Thursday night in the NBA

Live NBA: Boston @ Toronto: Celtics travel to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to take on the Raptors. Sky Sports Arena from 1am.

Week 1: Friday's NBA fixtures Hornets @ Magic

NY Knicks @ Nets

Celtics @ Raptors (Live on Sky Sports 1am)

Hawks @ Grizzlies

Cavaliers @ Timberwolves

Kings @ Pelicans

Pacers @ Bucks

Warriors @ Jazz

Thunder @ Clippers

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including Saturday night's action free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA