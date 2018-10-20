Jimmy Butler says people love to hate him Butler stars as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-123 despite a frosty reception from some supporters

After being greeted by boos from the home support, Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler told the media he's fine with the fans expressing their feelings

Jimmy Butler says he is "cool" with Timberwolves fans booing him - as long as they respect his effort on the court.

Butler, who has angered some fans for demanding a trade amid reports of dissatisfaction with some of his team-mates, was greeted with jeers before Minnesota's home opener.

However, he won over many supporters with his 33-point effort which led the Timberwolves to a 131-123 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I knew as soon as I made an effort play, it was going to turn into cheers," Butler said.

I think people love to hate me sometimes. You may not like me, that's okay, as long as you know my mind and my heart is in the right place.

"I like it, though. Like I told you, 'It's OK to boo me. I'm still going to play hard. I'm still going to try to my best to help win games. Boos, cheers, silence, I've got a job to do.

"I'm always going to play hard, that's my talent. I'm not the best shooter, I'm not the best ball handler, but I just play hard. When you play hard you can cover up a lot.

"You get tired I can tell you that, but if you play hard you've got a chance to win."

2:52 Highlights from the NBA as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves

His current disputes within the team and reception from the supporters are not getting him down, in f,act Butler seems to be thriving in the role as the villain.

"I love it," he said. "I think people love to hate me sometimes.

"Say whatever you want to say, it really makes me smile, people think about me, but no matter what you gotta respect my effort.

"You may not like me, that's okay, as long as you know my mind and my heart is in the right place and I'll do anything to win and do anything for my guys.

"Boo me hate me, just don't throw anything at me."

