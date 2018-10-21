LeBron James and LA Lakers lose home opener against Houston Rockets

Punches were thrown during a fight between Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Lakers and Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets during their match-up in the NBA

Three players were ejected after an ugly fourth quarter brawl as LeBron James' home debut for the Los Angeles Lakers ended in a 124-115 defeat against the Houston Rockets.

Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo were thrown out of the game with just over four minutes remaining, Paul appearing to gouge the eyes of his rival point guard and Rondo retaliating by throwing a punch.

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, who had initiated the flashpoint by pushing James Harden in the chest after being fouled, was also ejected after coming into the brawl and starting to throw punches.

All three players are likely to face multiple-game suspensions.

The incident took the gloss off a celebrity-filled debut for James, who struggled with his shot at times but managed to hit nine of his 22 shots on the way to scoring 24 points.

Image: Floyd Mayweather was among the celebrities at courtside for LeBron's Staples Center debut

He was outshone by Harden, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, and Paul who combined for 64 points in a game that the Rockets led the majority of.

Harden hit five three-pointers in his 36-point haul while Paul added 28 points before the unsightly incident with Rondo which appeared to affect the Lakers.

Image: James Harden outshone LeBron with 36 points to lead the Rockets to victory

Harden hit a couple of technical free throws to hand Houston a cushion and he then drained a three-pointer to extend their advantage.

Kyle Kuzma attempted to respond for the Lakers but misses from James and Josh Hart condemned them to an 0-2 start and enabled Houston to claim their first win of the season.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA