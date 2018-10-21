NBA round-up: Nikola Jokic has record night

Nikola Jokic missed just one shot all night in the Denver Nuggets' convincing win over the Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic was treated to chants of "MVP, MVP" as he put together a near-faultless performance to ensure the Denver Nuggets swept away the Phoenix Suns 119-91.

NBA Saturday Results Nets 112-132 Pacers

Raptors 117-113 Wizards

Celtics 103-101 Knicks

Magic 115-116 76ers

Hornets 113-112 Heat

Pistons 118-116 Bulls

Timberwolves 136-140 Mavericks

Suns 91-119 Nuggets

Spurs 108-121 Trail Blazers

Rockets 124-115 Lakers

Phoenix Suns 91-119 Denver Nuggets

1:51 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns clash with the Denver Nuggets in week one of the NBA

Nikola Jokic, who scored 35 points, had 10 assists and 10 rebounds, became only the second player in NBA history to post a triple-double with 30 or more points without missing a field goal.

Wilt Chamberlain did it twice, in 1966 and '67.

Jokic made all 11 of his shots from the floor and missed just one of 11 free throws, the only shot he missed all night.

The Suns really never came close as rookie DeAndre Ayton struggled against Jokic in a matchup many had been anticipating.

Brooklyn Nets 112-132 Indiana Pacers

1:32 Highlights of the Indiana Pacers trip to the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 132-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who came back to earth with a bump less than 24 hours after celebrating a nail-biting victory against the New York Knicks.

Kyle O'Quinn came off the bench and scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Pacers pulled away from a tired looking Nets in the final period.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Tyreke Evans each scored 15 points as the Pacers bounced back from their 118-101 loss at Milwaukee on Friday.

Toronto Raptors 117-113 Washington Wizards

2:26 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors clash with the Washington Wizards in the NBA

Kyle Lowry had 28 points and 12 assists as the visiting Toronto Raptors held off a late Washington rally to beat the Wizards 117-113.

The Raptors, playing the second of back-to-back games, gave forward Kawhi Leonard the night off while Washington were without Dwight Howard who missed his second game with a back injury.

It was a back-and-forth affair which was only decided in the final minute.

John Wall got the Wizards within 113-111 with 58 seconds left but Fred VanVleet - who finished with 13 points off the bench - hit two free throws with 7.6 seconds remaining.

Boston Celtics 103-101 New York Knicks

2:08 Highlights of the New York Knicks trip to the Boston Celtics in the NBA

Jayson Tatum scored six points for Boston in the final minute and finished with a team-high 24 points as the visiting Celtics held off the New York Knicks 103-101.

Tatum also had 14 rebounds for the Celtics, who have won two of three to open the season. Marcus Morris and Kyrie Irving had 16 points apiece for Boston while Aron Baynes and Terry Rozier had 10 points each.

Tatum dodged potential disaster with 1.9 seconds left, when he fouled Trey Burke as he went for a 3-pointer from just inside half-court. Burke missed the first free throw, and after making the second, he intentionally missed the third. The rebound bounced beyond the 3-point arc to Al Horford, who dribbled out the clock.

The last-minute defeat was the second in as many nights for New York, who lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 107-105, on Friday.

Orlando Magic 115-116 Philadelphia 76ers

2:42 Highlights of the Orlando Magics clash with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

JJ Redick's eighth 3-pointer was the decisive basket with 17 seconds remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers notched a 116-115 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic.

Joel Embiid recorded 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Redick added 31 points as the 76ers won their second straight contest following a season-opening loss.

Orlando's Evan Fournier made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points and Nikola Vucevic registered 27 points, 13 rebounds and a career-best 12 assists for his second career triple-double.

Charlotte Hornets 113-112 Miami Heat

2:07 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets clash with the Miami Heat in week one of the NBA

Kemba Walker scored 39 points, including the game-winning free throw with a half-second left as the Charlotte Hornets edged it 113-112 against the Miami Heat.

The Hornets led by 26 points midway through the third quarter, then wasted it all before Walker saved them on a night when he passed the career 10,000-point mark.

Dwyane Wade, playing in his final season before retirement, scored to tie the game with 12.3 seconds left, setting up the final play. Walker then drove forward and drew a blocking foul from Miami's Rodney McGruder. He made the first free throw, missed the second and time expired before anyone could contain the rebound.

Malik Monk scored 15 for Charlotte, and Marvin Williams added 13.

Wade led the Heat with 21 points. Goran Dragic scored 20, McGruder finished with 19 and Hassan Whiteside grabbed 15 rebounds for Miami.

Detroit Pistons 118-116 Chicago Bulls

2:03 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls visit to the Detroit Pistons in week one of the NBA

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 53 points as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-108.

Lillard had 29 points while McCollum added 24 as the Blazers made it two wins from two home games. Jusuf Nurkic also added 12 points as the Blazers pulled away from the Spurs to lead by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter after a close first half.

DeMar DeRozan made 28 points and nine rebounds in a second strong performance after coming to the Spurs in an offseason trade.

Minnesota Timberwolves 136-140 Dallas Mavericks

2:22 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves trip to the Dallas Mavericks in week one of the NBA

Teenager Luka Doncic scored 26 points in his home debut and Dennis Smith Converted a tiebreaking three-point play with just six seconds left to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 140-136.

DeAndre Jordan had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Mavericks in his first game home game for Dallas - the team he finally joined this season after backing out of a move three years ago.

The Timberwolves rested disgruntled guard Jimmy Butler for the second night of their first back-to-back games this season. Instead, it was Karl-Anthony Towns' 31 points which helped get the Timberwolves close in the final minute.

Derrick Rose also picked up 28 points but Minnesota were beaten by the decisive play by Smith in the dying seconds.

