LA Lakers and Houston Rockets brawl in LeBron James' home opener

Punches were thrown during a fight between Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Lakers and Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets during their match-up in the NBA

Fireworks were expected during the Los Angeles Lakers' home opener, but no-one had predicted an ugly mass brawl on the court.

While LeBron James was the main focus in the game against the Houston Rockets, the fight late in the fourth quarter stole the attention away from his home debut.

Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul were all ejected after the chaotic scenes which saw players shoving and throwing punches as the Rockets closed out their 124-115 win at Staples Center.

Ingram shoved James Harden after being called for a shooting foul, then got in the face of an official. Paul poked a finger in Rondo's face and the two exchanged punches. Ingram then came back to throw a punch at Paul.

The brawl was broken up by assistant coaches, officials and players, including LeBron James, who restrained Paul, while Carmelo Anthony and two Lakers held back Ingram.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA