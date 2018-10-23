Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 31 as Milwaukee Bucks beat New York Knicks to extend unbeaten start Monday night wins for Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded game highs in points and rebounds for the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a second-half rally to beat the New York Knicks 124-113 and continue their winning start to the NBA season.

Monday night's scores New York Knicks 113-124 Milwaukee Bucks

Charlotte Hornets 106-127 Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers 91-101 Minnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic 93-90 Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls 109-115 Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies 92-84 Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards 125-124 Portland Trail Blazers (OT)

Phoenix Suns 103-123 Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs 143-142 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

1:52 Highlights of the New York Knicks' trip to the Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez converted a tie-breaking, old-fashioned three-point play with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a furious second-half rally to beat the New York Knicks 124-113.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 31 points and 15 rebounds - both game-highs - for the Bucks, who are 3-0 for just the eighth time in franchise history. Milwaukee has opened 4-0 or better only twice, most recently during the 2001-02 season.

Eric Bledsoe (16 points, 13 assists) also had a double-double for the Bucks, for whom Khris Middleton scored 30 points. Lopez (13 points), Malcolm Brogdon (11 points) and Ersan Ilyasova (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Tim Hardaway Jr scored a team-high 24 points for the Knicks, who fell to their third straight defeat. Enes Kanter had 14 points and 13 rebounds for New York, who also received double-digit scoring efforts from Trey Burke (19 points), Mario Hezonja (18 points), Damyean Dotson (14 points) and Noah Vonleh (11 points).

Charlotte Hornets 106-127 Toronto Raptors

1:52 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' trip to the Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and added four rebounds and three assists to help the Toronto Raptors to a 127-106 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Leonard returned to action after missing a win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday to avoid playing in back-to-back games. He sat out most of last season due to injuries.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 14 assists for the Raptors, who have won their first four games of the season. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 10 rebounds, with Danny Green totalling 16 points and six rebounds and Serge Ibaka 15 points and eight rebounds.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jeremy Lamb added 16 points, and Nicolas Batum had 13 points, Willy Hernangomez 11 and Malik Monk 10 for the Hornets, who had won their two previous games of a four-game road trip and have split their first four games of the season.

Phoenix Suns 103-123 Golden State Warriors

2:17 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors comfortable victory over the Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry poured in 29 points in 29 minutes before sitting out the fourth quarter, propelling the hot-shooting Golden State Warriors to a 123-103 romp over the Phoenix Suns.

The victory extended Golden State's winning streak over Phoenix to a franchise-best 16 straight while also giving the Warriors their 14th home win in a row over their Pacific Division rivals.

Curry, who had opened the season with three consecutive 30-point outings for the first time in his career, failed to make it a fourth by virtue of having been pulled from the blowout for good after three periods. He shot 11-for-18 from the field, including 6-for-13 on three-point attempts.

The Warriors led just 24-20 in the 10th minute of the game before Alfonzo McKinnie scored five consecutive points and Jonas Jerebko buried a three-pointer in an 8-3, quarter-closing run that opened a nine-point advantage.

Golden State went on to lead by 20 on a 3-pointer by Curry with 2:30 to go in the half, then 70-47 at half-time following a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Quinn Cook.

Kevin Durant complemented Curry with 22 points in 26 minutes for the Warriors, who were playing the night after losing 100-98 at Denver.

Devin Booker had 28 points and TJ Warren 27 off the bench for Phoenix. Rookie center Deandre Ayton recorded his second NBA double-double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Washington Wizards 125-124 Portland Trail Blazers (OT)

2:22 Highlights of the Washington Wizards overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers

Markieff Morris scored 28 points, knocking down six of 10 shots from three-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds as the visiting Washington Wizards pulled out a 125-124 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night.

Bradley Beal added 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Kelly Oubre Jr contributed 22 points off the bench for the Wizards.

Damian Lillard collected 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

In the extra session, Lillard scored on a left-handed dunk to tie it at 117-117 with 1:49 to play. Morris then converted a three-point play and, following a Lillard layup, hit a three-pointer for a 123-119 lead with 38.5 seconds to go.

Lillard's jumper cut it to 123-121 with 32.1 seconds left, but John Wall answered to make it 125-121 with 10.1 seconds to play.

CJ McCollum's three-ball closed Portland to within 125-124 with 7.0 seconds remaining, and Wall missed both free-throw attempts with 6.6 seconds left, giving the Blazers a chance to win.

Lillard rebounded Wall's second miss and drove the length of the floor, but his driving layup was blocked by Otto Porter Jr as time expired.

Indiana Pacers 91-101 Minnesota Timberwolves

1:54 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points and Karl-Anthony Towns put up his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-91.

Taj Gibson added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and point guard Jeff Teague recorded 10 assists on a night when Andrew Wiggins played only eight minutes in the first quarter before leaving with what the team later said was a right quadriceps contusion.

Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 20 points to lead Indiana, although Oladipo scored only five points after half-time. Bogdanovic went 8-for-12 from the field and 4-of-5 in three-pointers on a night when the Pacers overall made only eight of 26 shots from long distance. Myles Turner added 14 points for the Pacers.

The Timberwolves trailed 73-72 at the end of the third quarter, but they went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth, with Derrick Rose scoring four points, Tyus Jones hitting a three-pointer, Gorgui Dieng scoring a layup and Anthony Tolliver drilling a 25-foot three to give Minnesota an 84-73 lead with 9:12 to play.

The Pacers got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Orlando Magic 93-90 Boston Celtics

1:52 Highlights of Orlando Magic's surprise victory over the Boston Celtics

Jonathan Isaac scored a career-high 18 points, including a critical jumper with 53.7 seconds remaining, as the Orlando Magic led wire to wire to stun the Boston Celtics 93-90 at the TD Garden.

Nikola Vucevic had a game-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Magic, who were coming off a 116-115 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Isaac, who had scored just 16 points in three games this season, had two dunks, a tip-in and a three-pointer for nine points when the Magic opened the game on a 26-14 run in the first quarter. Vucevic added eight points to the burst.

Boston rallied to within three points in the second quarter, two in the third and 75-74 on a Daniel Theis layup with 9:37 remaining in the game. But the Magic regrouped to lead 91-86 after Isaac's 19-footer in the game's final minute.

Late hoops by Al Horford and Kyrie Irving gave the Celtics two opportunities to force overtime in the final seconds, but Irving missed a 24-footer with 5.5 seconds left and, after a Horford rebound, Gordon Hayward couldn't connect from 27 feet with 1.6 seconds remaining, allowing the Magic to hold on.

Chicago Bulls 109-115 Dallas Mavericks

1:56 Highlights of Dallas Mavericks' win over the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine had a third consecutive 30-point game to start the season, but the more balanced Dallas Mavericks took control in the fourth quarter to earn a second consecutive home win, 115-109.

LaVine finished with a game-high 34 points on 11-of-15 shooting. However, the Bulls slumped through the first six minutes of the decisive fourth quarter to keep them searching for their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Mavs had six players score in double figures, all contributing between 12 and 20 points, led by guard Wesley Matthews' 20-point effort that included four three-pointers.

Memphis Grizzlies 92-84 Utah Jazz

1:47 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' win at the Utah Jazz

Mike Conley recorded 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals to help the Memphis Grizzlies notch a 92-84 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Marc Gasol added 18 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out as Memphis won their second straight game. Shelvin Mack scored 12 points and Jaren Jackson Jr had 11 as the Grizzlies won despite shooting 36.9 per cent from the field, including nine of 28 from behind the arc.

Jae Crowder had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points as Utah lost their second successive contest. Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz, who shot 35.4 per cent from the field and were eight of 32 from three-point range.

Memphis prevailed despite making just six of 22 shots in the final quarter. Utah was only slightly better hitting seven of 24.

San Antonio 143-142 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

3:31 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' trip to the LA Lakers in week two of the NBA.

Patty Mills drilled a jumper with seven seconds remaining in overtime to cap a 7-0 run in the final 55 seconds and lift the San Antonio Spurs to a wild 143-142 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The result kept LeBron James winless over his first three games with his new team, even though he produced 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

The Lakers led 142-136 with 55.6 seconds remaining in overtime before San Antonio got a layup from Bryn Forbes and a three-pointer by Rudy Gay to climb back to within 142-141. The Spurs then fouled James, who missed both free throws.

After a timeout, Mills drilled his jumper to put the Spurs in front 143-142.

James, guarded by Gay between the free-throw line and the arc, settled for a 20-foot jumper with 0.9 seconds to play. The shot rimmed out, sealing the Spurs' victory.

