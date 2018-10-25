LA Lakers coach Luke Walton fined by NBA for criticism of officials

Luke Walton complained about the officiating in the Lakers' defeat to the San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton has received a $15,000 (£11,642) fine from the NBA for public criticism of officiating.

Walton spoke out against perceived foul disparity following the Lakers' 143-142 overtime loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Los Angeles players showed visible frustration on the court during the loss, which dropped the team to 0-3.

The Lakers have had fewer chances at the line in each of their last two games.

Walton's complaints came a day after Lakers players Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo received suspensions from the NBA in response to an on-court fight Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.

Ingram was banned for four games without pay, and Rondo three games without pay.

Elsewhere, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris was also fined $15,000 (£11,642) for unsportsmanlike conduct.

From the bench, Morris twice tugged the shorts of Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry on the final play of the fourth quarter of the Wizards' 125-124 overtime win at Portland.