LeBron James throws himself off-the-backboard pass before scoring against Phoenix Suns

James scored 19 points and handed out 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers sealed their first victory of the season, comfortably beating Phoenix 131-113.

The highlight play came in the final seconds of the first half. James brought the ball up-court before bamboozling Trevor Ariza with a behind-the-back dribble that allowed him to advance into the paint.

Once there he deftly shot the ball high on the glass before claiming the rebound and laying the ball home.

Wednesday night's scores Philadelphia 76ers 108-123 Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves 105-112 Toronto Raptors

Dallas Mavericks 104-111 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 102-86 Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks 87-110 Miami Heat

Charlotte Hornets 110-112 Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz 100-89 Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers 116-96 San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers 131-113 Phoenix Suns

Washington Wizards 122-144 Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies 92-97 Sacramento Kings

