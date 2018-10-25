James Harden to miss Rockets' next two games with hamstring injury

James Harden to miss Rockets' next two games with hamstring injury

James Harden is set to miss at least one game for the Rockets with hamstring problem

James Harden's will miss at least two games with a hamstring injury, the Houston Rockets have confirmed.

Harden was hurt in the closing stages of the Rockets' 100-89 loss against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night after scoring 29 points.

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said on Thursday that the issue was "probably closer to a strain than just tightness", comments which came before Harden had an MRI on the injury.

That scan has confirmed a strain, which will mean Harden missing home games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

He will be re-assessed before Houston head off on a five-game road trip which begins on November 2 in Brooklyn.

2:00 Highlights of Utah Jazz's trip to the Houston Rockets in week two of the NBA.

Harden played down the injury after Wednesday's game, saying it was nothing like as serious as the one which cost him seven games in January during his 2017-18 MVP season.

"It's nothing serious. Nothing serious," he said. "It's not close to last year. Just being cautious."

With James Ennis III also sidelined by a hamstring issue, D'Antoni is considering a first start for off-season acquisition Carmelo Anthony against the Clippers.

2:14 Punches were thrown during a fight involving the LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram and the Houston Rockets' Chris Paul.

Point guard Chris Paul will be back after his two-game suspension as the Rockets look to battle back from a 1-3 start against the 2-2 Clippers at Houston's Toyota Center.

Paul was banned for his part in a brawl against the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend, during which it was claimed Rajon Rondo had spat at him.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA