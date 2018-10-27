Kevin Durant lights up Madison Square Garden with 25 fourth-quarter points in Golden State win

Kevin Durant goes strong to the hoop against the New York Knicks

Kevin Durant lit up Madison Square Garden as he exploded for 25 points in the fourth quarter to earn the Golden State Warriors a 128-100 win over the New York Knicks.

The Knicks kept pace with the defending NBA champions through three quarters and were tied 91-91 with 8:41 remaining in the game.

But Durant broke the game open as he racked up 25 of his 41 points in the final session.

A long-range three-pointer with 11:18 remaining kicked off Durant's outburst. He then added two points close to the basket from an attempted alley-oop pass. A drive to the basket produced an 'And 1' as Durant drew a foul from Enes Kanter before finishing the play.

Kevin Durant reflects on his 25-point fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden

As the Warriors' lead grew, so did Durant's confidence. He knocked down a mid-range jumper to give Golden State a 10-point cushion before rounding the game off with two more three-balls, the first coming after he bamboozled Knicks forward Noah Vonleh with a delicious crossover dribble.

Click the video at the top of the page to see Durant's unstoppable fourth-quarter scoring explosion

Friday night's results Brooklyn Nets 115-117 New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks 107-116 Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks 125-95 Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors 128-100 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers 133-113 Houston Rockets

Chicago Bulls 106-135 Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards 112-116 Sacramento Kings

