Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz dunks one-handed on a fast-break in win over Charlotte Hornets Dunks too from Terry Rozier, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Kuzma also feature in Saturday's plays of the night

Check out the top ten plays from Saturday night in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz wowed the Philadelphia crowd with a smooth spinning lay-up and a one-handed fast-break dunk in the 76ers narrow win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The guard only scored 10 points in the 105-103 home victory but four of those were unmissable, as the No 1 draft pick looks to impress in his second year with Philadelphia after an injury-plagued campaign last season.

Image: Fultz was selected by the Sixers as the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft

Fultz's performance combined with Joel Embiid's game-high 27 points helped the Sixers (3-3) to maintain their unbeaten home record this season (3-0).

The Detroit Pistons' (4-1) unbeaten start though is over after losing at home to the Boston Celtics (4-2) in a 109-89 loss which saw Celtics guard Terry Rozier rise high for a huge dunk which got the Celtics bench going.

Image: DeMar DeRozan (left) and LeBron James were in fine form on Saturday night

There were plenty of great moments too in the San Antonio Spurs' (3-2) win over the LA Lakers (2-4) including two big throwdowns from DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Kuzma, and an historic basket from LeBron James.

Watch all top 10 plays by clicking the video at the top of the page.

