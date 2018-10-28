Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz dunks one-handed on a fast-break in win over Charlotte Hornets

Dunks too from Terry Rozier, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Kuzma also feature in Saturday's plays of the night

Sunday 28 October 2018 10:27, UK

MILWUAKEE, WI - OCTOBER 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Orlando Magic on October 27, 2018 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images) 2:21
Check out the top ten plays from Saturday night in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz wowed the Philadelphia crowd with a smooth spinning lay-up and a one-handed fast-break dunk in the 76ers narrow win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The guard only scored 10 points in the 105-103 home victory but four of those were unmissable, as the No 1 draft pick looks to impress in his second year with Philadelphia after an injury-plagued campaign last season.

Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Orlando Magic on October 20, 2018 in Philadelphia
Image: Fultz was selected by the Sixers as the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft

Fultz's performance combined with Joel Embiid's game-high 27 points helped the Sixers (3-3) to maintain their unbeaten home record this season (3-0).

The Detroit Pistons' (4-1) unbeaten start though is over after losing at home to the Boston Celtics (4-2) in a 109-89 loss which saw Celtics guard Terry Rozier rise high for a huge dunk which got the Celtics bench going.

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers watch a freethrow during a 143-142 Spurs win at Staples Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: DeMar DeRozan (left) and LeBron James were in fine form on Saturday night

There were plenty of great moments too in the San Antonio Spurs' (3-2) win over the LA Lakers (2-4) including two big throwdowns from DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Kuzma, and an historic basket from LeBron James.

Watch all top 10 plays by clicking the video at the top of the page.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA

© 2018 Sky UK

We use cookies to give you the best experience. If you do nothing we'll assume that it's ok.