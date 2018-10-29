WATCH: Steph Curry sets NBA record for successive games with more than five three-pointers

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during a game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 28, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Steph Curry scored 35 points in the Warriors' win over the Nets

Steph Curry became the first player to make at least five three-pointers in seven consecutive games on Sunday night.

His seven shots from beyond the arc in the 120-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets were enough to beat George McCloud's record of six games in a row in the 1995-96 season.

Curry, 30, has scored the most three-point shots in a season in five of the last six years, with only James Harden of the Houston Rockets breaking his stranglehold when he drained 265 last year.

But Curry remains the king from range with his 402 in 2015-16 smashing his previous record of 286, and the Golden State Warrior looks poised to challenge his own record again - he already has 39 from six games this season.

He's a three-time champion and two-time MVP for a reason.

Click on the video above to see how he set this latest record against the Nets.

