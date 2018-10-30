Jimmy Butler scores 32 points as Minnesota Timberwolves beat Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James produces 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for visiting Lakers

Jimmy Butler led the Minnesota Timberwolves to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers

Jimmy Butler made five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 32 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 124-120 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in Minneapolis.

Game leaders Los Angeles Lakers Points: LeBron James - 29

Assists: LeBron James - 8

Rebounds: LeBron James - 10 Minnesota Timberwolves Points: Jimmy Butler - 32

Assists: Derrick Rose - 7

Rebounds: Karl-Anthony Towns - 16

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, and rookie guard Josh Okogie scored a season-high 17 points for Minnesota.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game suspension and scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half for Los Angeles, and Kyle Kuzma scored 16 of his 19 in the first half.

JaVale McGee added 13 points and Rajon Rondo had 13 points and eight assists off the bench for the Lakers.

Towns gave the Timberwolves their biggest lead of the game at 119-109 when he sank a three-pointer with 4:56 left to cap a 14-2 run.

The Lakers answered with an 8-0 run, but Taj Gibson blocked Kuzma's three-point attempt with 39 seconds remaining, and Butler made his final 3-pointer of the fourth with 19.7 seconds left to make it 122-117.

The Lakers took their biggest lead at 90-85 on a three-pointer by Lance Stephenson with 3:28 left in the third quarter and maintained a 94-93 advantage entering the fourth.

The Timberwolves took their biggest lead through the first three quarters at 21-13 on two free throws by Jeff Teague with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

Image: Karl-Anthony Towns outmuscles Javale McGee

Towns was whistled for his second foul about a minute later and sat out until the start of the second quarter, when Minnesota maintained a 36-32 advantage.

The Lakers scored the final five points of the first half to take 66-64 lead into the break.

James scored 10 points in the second quarter after going scoreless in the opening 12 minutes.

Minnesota small forward Andrew Wiggins, third on the team in scoring last season at 17.7 points per game, missed his third consecutive game due to a quad injury.

Monday night's results Toronto Raptors 109-124 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 149-124 Chicago Bulls

Brooklyn Nets 96-117 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers 120-124 Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers 103-93 Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks 92-113 Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings 123-113 Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks 108-113 San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans 111-116 Denver Nuggets

