Klay Thompson likely to return for Golden State Warriors in Game 4

Golden State guard Klay Thompson sat out Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, but he likely will return for Game 4, according to reports.
Live NBA: Toronto @ Golden State
Toronto Raptors 2-1 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors | Box Score | Report
- Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors | Box Score | Report
- Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors | Box Score | Report
- Game 4: Raptors @ Warriors - Saturday June 8, 2am
- Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am
- Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am
- Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am
- All games live on Sky Sports Arena
Thompson, who has a left hamstring injury, was listed on the team's active roster an hour before game time. He lobbied to play, but the training staff and coaches kept him out, with Shaun Livingston drawing the start in Thompson's place.
The Raptors posted a 123-109 win to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Steve Kerr told a reporter from The Athletic he expects Thompson to return for Game 4, but the Warriors coach also said he was not sure about the status of injured Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has not played since May 8 due to a right calf strain.
Thompson missed a playoff game for the first time in his postseason career after having made a franchise-record 120 straight. LeBron James, with 239, is the only player with a longer streak of postseason appearances.
Kerr said in an interview before the game with NBA TV's Allie LaForce that Thompson was "dying to play," but the team did not want to take a major risk.
Thompson was injured when he landed awkwardly after attempting a three-point shot in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Sunday in Toronto. He finished the game in the locker room while the Warriors were wrapping up their 109-104 win that evened the best-of-seven at 1-1.
The Warriors remain without big man Kevon Looney, who is sidelined for the remainder of the series due to a rib cartilage injury.
Game 4 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena.
