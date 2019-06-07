WNBA: Liz Cambage inspires Las Vegas Aces to win over Atlanta Dream Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx record victories to remain top of the early-season standings

The return of Liz Cambage to the Las Vegas Aces' starting five inspired an improved performance

Pre-season favourites the Las Vegas Aces got their WNBA campaign back on track with a 92-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night.

Liz Cambage had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists in her first start for the Las Vegas Aces as they beat the Atlanta Dream 92-69 on Thursday night.

Las Vegas scored the first 10 points of the game, held a 19-2 lead, and had a 25-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter after holding Atlanta to 5-of-15 shooting.

The Aces led 49-25 at half-time, paced by A'ja Wilson's 11 points, and Dearica Hamby's steal and fast-break lay-up made it 81-51 early in the fourth quarter.

Hamby finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, Kayla McBride added 13 points, Wilson scored 11 and Kelsey Plum had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Las Vegas (2-2). Rookie Jackie Young had a game-high eight assists.

Brittney Sykes led Atlanta (1-3) with 15 points and Elizabeth Williams reached 800 career rebounds. Tiffany Hayes was held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Atlanta, which swept the three-game series last season, has dropped three in a row for the first time since the 2017 season.

Los Angeles Sparks 77-89 Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones scored 18 points and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-77.

Jones gave Connecticut a 21-point lead with 3:22 left in the third quarter, but Los Angeles pulled within 81-77 after Nneka Ogwumike secured a loose ball under the basket and put it in. She stole it at the other end but after the Sparks threw it out of bounds, Thomas scored in the paint with 34.8 seconds left to give Connecticut a six-point lead.

Courtney Williams scored 12 points in the first half to help Connecticut (4-1) build a 43-32 lead and she finished with 15 points. Jasmine Thomas added 17 points and Shekinna Stricklen 10. Connecticut have won nine straight regular-season home games.

Image: Jonquel Jones led the Connecticut Sun with 18 points

Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and 10 rebounds and former Sun star Chiney Ogwumike added 19 for Los Angeles (2-2).

Chiney Ogwumike only missed two shots in her first game as an opponent at Mohegan Sun Arena after spending three seasons with the Sun. Chelsea Gray, coming off a career-best 29 points on Tuesday, scored four points with six assists.

Phoenix Mercury 56-58 Minnesota Lynx

Odyssey Sims scored 15 points and Lexie Brown added 12 to help the Minnesota Lynx hold off the Phoenix Mercury for a 58-56 victory.

Minnesota led by as many as 16 points, but did not score in the final four minutes to keep Phoenix in it. DeWanna Bonner's offensive rebound and free-throw line jumper pulled Phoenix within 58-56 with 1:34 remaining.

After several empty possessions, the Mercury called a timeout with 21.1 seconds left and Leilani Mitchell dribbled down the clock before Bonner was off on a contested three-pointer at the buzzer.

Image: Odyssey Sims led the Minnesota Lynx with 15 points against the Phoenix Mercury

Sylvia Fowles had 10 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota (4-1) to move past Tina Thompson for fourth on the WNBA's rebounding list.

Bonner was the only player in double figures for Phoenix (1-2) with 25 points - 12 coming in the fourth quarter. Phoenix were outscored 15-7 in the second quarter and shot 37 per cent overall. Brittney Griner had four points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

