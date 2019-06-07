Please select your default edition
Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs to feature in new NBA Mexico match-ups

Mavericks face Detroit Pistons and Spurs take on Phoenix Suns in the Mexican capital

Friday 7 June 2019 19:36, UK

The NBA will return to Mexico during the 2019-20 season
Image: The NBA will return to Mexico in December 2019

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Detroit Pistons in the first of two December match-ups in Mexico City.

The first game will take place on December 12, with the San Antonio Spurs meeting the Phoenix Suns two days later in the second game.

It's the fourth consecutive season in which two regular-season NBA games will be played in Mexico City, all at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. It's the first time four different teams will play in Mexico in the same season, however.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles during a game against the Golden State Warriors on March 22, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.
Image: Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be one of the star attractions

"NBA games in Mexico City are a core part of our efforts to reach and engage basketball fans throughout Mexico and Latin America," League commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"With a record four NBA teams visiting Mexico City next season, we expect an unprecedented level of interest and excitement around these games and our surrounding community events."

This year's games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, representing the most NBA games played in one country outside of the US and Canada.

The NBA has played one game in London in each of the past six seasons, after playing two in 2011, but will move its one European based fixture to Paris this season.

