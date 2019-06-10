James Harden and Anthony Davis headline USA World Cup training camp squad

James Harden looks set to be the star attraction at the World Cup in China

Reigning NBA MVP James Harden and six-time All Star Anthony Davis are among the headline names in the USA's 20-man training camp squad for this summer's FIBA World Cup in China.

Most of the 35 players selected last year for the pool are no longer in the mix for various reasons, with a number of the NBA's top players prioritising rest.

However, 2018 MVP Harden and six-time All-Star Davis appear set to travel to China, along with fellow 2019 All-Stars Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker.

Image: Anthony Davis looks set to leave the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the World Cup

The other remaining players from last year's initial squad are Harrison Barnes, Bradley Beal, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Tobias Harris, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, and Myles Turner.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are among six new additions to the group, along with Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Paul Millsap, and P.J. Tucker.

The 20 players named on Monday will be in Las Vegas for a training camp from August 5-9. The roster will be whittled down to 12 for the World Cup, which starts on August 31.

