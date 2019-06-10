Kyle Lowry warns Toronto Raptors ahead of Game 5 against Golden State Warriors Watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

Kyle Lowry is keen to avoid any complacency creeping into the Toronto Raptors camp ahead of Game 5

Kyle Lowry has warned the Toronto Raptors that they have yet to achieve "anything" despite establishing a 3-1 NBA Finals lead over the Golden State Warriors.

Toronto Raptors 3-1 Golden State Warriors Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors

Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors

Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors

Game 4: Raptors 105-92 Warriors

Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am

Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am

Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am

The NBA could have new champions as early as Monday night, when the Raptors look to finish off the Warriors in Game 5 of the title series.

Lowry played a key role as the Raptors earned two double-digit wins at Oracle Arena that put the two-time defending champions on the brink of elimination.

"We haven't done anything," guard Lowry said.

"We've still got to get one more win. It's the first to four.

"You've got champions coming in here and they're going to play their butts off and play extremely hard."

The Warriors might have Durant, too.

Image: Kevin Durant participated in practice on Sunday and is questionable for Game 5

Out for more than a month now with a calf strain, Durant was on the floor for practice on Sunday. The Warriors are hoping he will be able to play on Monday night.

"It's just a matter of, 'Can you win one basketball game right now?'," Warriors guard Stephen Curry said.

"'Can you go play an amazing 48 minutes, quiet this crowd that's going to be probably unbelievable, and slow down a team that's been playing amazing, especially these last two games, and just win one basketball game?'"

"If we focus on that mission, our history kind of speaks for itself in terms of being able to get that done."

Image: Raptors head coach Nick Nurse in discussion with Kawhi Leonard

The Raptors are showing no signs of exhaling. Raptors coach Nick Nurse was amused to learn that there were "Let's Go Raptors" chants on some flights landing in Toronto on Sunday, as well as at the PGA Tour's Canadian Open.

He hasn't paid much attention to the news in recent days, but when a Raptors watch party was held in his condo building someone put a photo in the elevator - just to make sure he saw.

"There's still a lot of work to do," Nurse said.

The Raptors' leading scorer throughout the playoffs and this series, Kawhi Leonard, echoed his coach's thoughts. The soon-to-be free agent also denied reports that he has bought a property in Toronto.

"It didn't happen yet, no," Leonard said of his reported purchase.

Something else that hasn't happened is the win the Raptors need to end this series and win their first title.

"We're focused," Leonard said. "We know that it doesn't mean anything until someone has four wins."

