Golden State Warriors list Kevin Durant 'questionable' for Game 5

Monday 10 June 2019 16:06, UK

Kevin Durant has not played since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets on May 8
Image: Kevin Durant has not played since injuring his calf against the Houston Rockets on May 8

The Golden State Warriors have listed Kevin Durant as questionable for their must-win Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors after the All-Star participated in practice on Sunday.

Toronto Raptors 3-1 Golden State Warriors

  • Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors
  • Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors
  • Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors
  • Game 4: Raptors 105-92 Warriors
  • Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am
  • Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am
  • Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am
  • All games live on Sky Sports Arena

Durant trained with the team on Sunday for the first time in more than a month. Media reports said Durant was not on court for very long and he was photographed leaving with an ice bag on his injured calf.

Live NBA: Golden State @ Toronto

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 ahead of Monday's game in Canada, where the home team can become the first to bring the championship north of the border.

Kevin Durant 0:28
Warriors forward Kevin Durant limped off the court due to a right calf strain during the Golden State's game against the Houston Rockets.

The calf injury has kept Durant out of the first four games of the best-of-seven series.

Asked if his hopes of a Durant return had risen in the past couple of days, Kerr told reporters before practice: "Yeah, because what he's going to do today he hasn't done."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

"He's doing more today and then well know more after that.

"He's going to practice with us today, and he'll get some extra work in with some of our younger players. Well gauge it from there."

Durant has won back-to-back Finals MVP awards over the past two seasons, leading Golden State to consecutive championships.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. 3:20
Highlights of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

But without Durant this time the Warriors have struggled against the Raptors.

Golden State were outscored 37-21 in the third period of game four on Friday, and Kerr is grateful for a three-day break to pick up the pieces.

"We made a lot of defensive mistakes that seemed borne from just the frustration and maybe fatigue, just from were playing guys heavy minutes and all that stuff," he said.

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"That's why I'm pleased that there will be two days before the next game and the next couple after that, if we can keep extending the series.

"As we get healthier and have some time to heal and rest, I like our chances."

Game 5 takes place in Toronto in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

