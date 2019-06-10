Golden State Warriors list Kevin Durant 'questionable' for Game 5

Kevin Durant has not played since injuring his calf against the Houston Rockets on May 8

The Golden State Warriors have listed Kevin Durant as questionable for their must-win Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors after the All-Star participated in practice on Sunday.

Toronto Raptors 3-1 Golden State Warriors Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors

Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors

Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors

Game 4: Raptors 105-92 Warriors

Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am

Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am

Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am

Durant trained with the team on Sunday for the first time in more than a month. Media reports said Durant was not on court for very long and he was photographed leaving with an ice bag on his injured calf.

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 ahead of Monday's game in Canada, where the home team can become the first to bring the championship north of the border.

0:28 Warriors forward Kevin Durant limped off the court due to a right calf strain during the Golden State's game against the Houston Rockets.

The calf injury has kept Durant out of the first four games of the best-of-seven series.

Asked if his hopes of a Durant return had risen in the past couple of days, Kerr told reporters before practice: "Yeah, because what he's going to do today he hasn't done."

"He's doing more today and then well know more after that.

"He's going to practice with us today, and he'll get some extra work in with some of our younger players. Well gauge it from there."

Durant has won back-to-back Finals MVP awards over the past two seasons, leading Golden State to consecutive championships.

3:20 Highlights of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

But without Durant this time the Warriors have struggled against the Raptors.

Golden State were outscored 37-21 in the third period of game four on Friday, and Kerr is grateful for a three-day break to pick up the pieces.

"We made a lot of defensive mistakes that seemed borne from just the frustration and maybe fatigue, just from were playing guys heavy minutes and all that stuff," he said.

"That's why I'm pleased that there will be two days before the next game and the next couple after that, if we can keep extending the series.

"As we get healthier and have some time to heal and rest, I like our chances."

