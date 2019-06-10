Golden State Warriors list Kevin Durant 'questionable' for Game 5

The Golden State Warriors have listed Kevin Durant as questionable for their must-win Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors after the All-Star participated in practice on Sunday.
Toronto Raptors 3-1 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors
- Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors
- Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors
- Game 4: Raptors 105-92 Warriors
- Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am
- Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am
- Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am
- All games live on Sky Sports Arena
Durant trained with the team on Sunday for the first time in more than a month. Media reports said Durant was not on court for very long and he was photographed leaving with an ice bag on his injured calf.
Live NBA: Golden State @ Toronto
The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 ahead of Monday's game in Canada, where the home team can become the first to bring the championship north of the border.
The calf injury has kept Durant out of the first four games of the best-of-seven series.
Asked if his hopes of a Durant return had risen in the past couple of days, Kerr told reporters before practice: "Yeah, because what he's going to do today he hasn't done."
"He's doing more today and then well know more after that.
"He's going to practice with us today, and he'll get some extra work in with some of our younger players. Well gauge it from there."
Durant has won back-to-back Finals MVP awards over the past two seasons, leading Golden State to consecutive championships.
But without Durant this time the Warriors have struggled against the Raptors.
Golden State were outscored 37-21 in the third period of game four on Friday, and Kerr is grateful for a three-day break to pick up the pieces.
"We made a lot of defensive mistakes that seemed borne from just the frustration and maybe fatigue, just from were playing guys heavy minutes and all that stuff," he said.
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
"That's why I'm pleased that there will be two days before the next game and the next couple after that, if we can keep extending the series.
"As we get healthier and have some time to heal and rest, I like our chances."
Game 5 takes place in Toronto in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena
Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.