Memphis Grizzlies hire Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as head coach

Wednesday 12 June 2019 06:56, UK

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 17: Assistant Coach Taylor Jenkins of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Image: Taylor Jenkins is the fourth head coach to be hired by Memphis Grizzlies since 2013

The Memphis Grizzlies have hired former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as their head coach.

The Grizzlies fired J.B. Bickerstaff at the end of the 2018-19 season and he will be introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.

"We are excited to welcome Taylor Jenkins to the Grizzlies organization," Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations Zachary Z. Kleiman said in a statement.

"Taylor has an excellent coaching pedigree and we are confident he will lay the groundwork of developing the young players on our roster while having the elite basketball acumen and forward-thinking positive vision to be a high-level NBA head coach."

MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 15: Assistant Coach Taylor Jenkins of Milwaukee Buck reacts during an all-access practice on November 15, 2018 at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Image: Jenkins will take over as head coach after Grizzlies fired J.B. Bickerstaff in April

Jenkins was assistant to head coach Mike Budenholzer for the past six seasons, five with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18) and last year with the Bucks.

The 34-year-old becomes the third NBA coach to come directly from Budenholzer's staff, joining Utah's Quin Snyder and Brooklyn's Kenny Atkinson.

He will oversee a reshaped roster in Memphis that could include dealing point guard Mike Conley. The Grizzlies hold the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft and are expected to select Murray State point guard Ja Morant.

Bickerstaff took over as the Grizzlies' interim head coach during the 2017-18 season, and he got the job full time after the team went 15-48 with him in charge.

He produced a 48-97 overall record on the job, with Memphis missing the playoffs in both of his seasons.

