Paul George from Oklahoma City Thunder has surgery on left shoulder

MVP finalist Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder underwent left shoulder surgery on Tuesday to repair a small tear in his labrum.

The surgery comes five weeks after George had surgery on his right shoulder to repair a partially torn tendon.

George had a sore right shoulder down the stretch of the season after injuring it against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 26, causing him to miss three games.

He aggravated the ailment against the Houston Rockets on April 9 and sat out the regular-season finale before returning for the beginning of the postseason.

When the team announced on May 7 that George had undergone surgery on the right shoulder, it said the 29-year-old also would undergo surgery on his left shoulder and that his status would be determined before the start of the regular season.

George, who is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, established career-best averages of 28 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals while sinking a career-high 292 3-pointers in 77 games this season. He also matched his career high of 4.1 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and James Harden of the Houston Rockets are the other MVP finalists.

