Golden State Warriors at crossroads after NBA Finals loss to Toronto Raptors

Stephen Curry shows his concern during the Warriors' Game 6 loss to the Raptors

The Golden State Warriors, a basketball dynasty that redefined the sport with their long range shooting and small ball lineups, face an offseason of uncertainty after falling short in their bid to win a third consecutive NBA title on Thursday night.

Looming free agency for key players, a move to San Francisco next season, and a rising tide of teams that are catching up to their brand of position-less basketball all raise questions about the future of the franchise.

The biggest question surrounds the fate of forward Kevin Durant, who helped lead the team to two championships.

Durant ruptured his Achilles in his return to the lineup in Game Five on Monday night, and coach Steve Kerr on Thursday said he will miss all of next season as he recovers.

1:18 Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals three minutes into the second quarter after suffering an Achilles injury

But given that he is arguably the most dominant player in the league, that setback may not dampen the enthusiasm of teams lining up to sign him to a long-term contract.

The New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers are among those expected to vie with the Warriors to land the seven-foot sniper.

The Warriors will also look to retain Klay Thompson, who was an integral part of the team's championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018, and who also becomes a free agent this summer.

1:56 Klay Thompson was knocked out of Game 6 of the NBA Finals after injuring his knee after being fouled attempting a dunk

Thompson injured his knee after being fouled during the third quarter of Game Six in Oakland on Thursday and did not return after shooting two free throws.

The injury was later confirmed by the team as an ACL tear, but the Warriors are expected to do whatever it takes to sign him again.

The team on Thursday also closed the curtain on Oracle Arena in Oakland, which has been their home for 47 seasons.

3:21 Golden State Warriors players and coaches reveal what playing at Oracle Arena means to them

The team will move to San Francisco's new Chase Center next season, a decision that has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some of their most die-hard fans, who prefer rugged Oakland to ritzy San Francisco.

The talent gap could also be closing.

3:36 Highlights from Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors dominated the league by playing a style of basketball that emphasised small, speedy lineups full of shooters that forced defenses to spread out, opening passing lanes and leading to an array of dazzling offensive sequences.

But the Warriors were pushed to six games by the scrappy Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs as they mirrored their unselfish offensive style and stingy defense.

5:49 Highlights of Game 6 of the NBA Finals series between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors

And on Thursday, they fell in Game Six of the Finals to a Toronto Raptors team that punished them with old-school basketball that emphasises size and brute strength under the hoop.

Despite the loss, Warriors guard Stephen Curry said it is not the end of the road for the team, which came within a missed three-pointer from forcing a Game Seven in Toronto.

"It was a one-possession game to keep our season alive tonight," he said of the 114-110 loss.

"We'll be thinking about this one, it's tough. But with our DNA, who we are, and the character that we have on this team, I wouldn't bet against us being back on this stage next year and going forward," he said.

"So I'm really proud of the way that we fought until the end and this five-year run has been awesome.

"But I definitely don't think it's over."

