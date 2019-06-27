Boston Celtics emerge as front-runners to sign Kemba Walker in free agency

Kemba Walker looks set to leave the Charlotte Hornets after eight seasons with the franchise

The Boston Celtics have emerged as front-runners to sign All-Star guard Kemba Walker when NBA free agency opens on Sunday.

The Celtics will offer Walker a four-year, $141m (£111m) contract offer, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Walker, who spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Charlotte Hornets, is expected to accept the offer.

2:16 NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott urged Kemba Walker to make sure a move away from the Charlotte Hornets 'makes sense' given he can earn $221m if he stays with the team

Just two weeks ago, Walker said he would take less than the five-year, $221m (£174m) "supermax" contract only the Hornets could offer him to stay in Charlotte.

Wojnarowski reported on Thursday, however, Hornets owner Michael Jordan no longer is "determined to extend far enough financially to re-sign his franchise player."

In Boston, Walker would replace Kyrie Irving, who is expected to sign elsewhere, and bring veteran leadership to a team that suffered from dissension in the locker room during the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old Connecticut product averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists while starting all 82 games for the Hornets last season. Those numbers are above his eight-year career averages of 19.8 points and 5.5 assists.

Walker could anchor a starting lineup featuring Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

