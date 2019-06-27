Kemba Walker must ensure potential Charlotte Hornets exit 'makes sense', says Dennis Scott

NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott urges Kemba Walker to make sure a move away from the Charlotte Hornets 'makes sense' given he can earn $221m if he stays with the team

Kemba Walker has been linked with free agency moves to the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks but NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott has warned the All-Star point guard that a potential move away from the Charlotte Hornets to earn less money "must make sense".

The New York Times reported that the Celtics and Mavericks have interest in signing unrestricted free agent Walker, who is eligible for a five-year, $221m 'supermax' contract if he re-signs in Charlotte. Under NBA rules, the biggest contract other suitors can offer Walker is $140m over four years.

Walker has said he would be willing to take less than the $221m the Hornets can give him if it meant helping to build a strong team around him.

Scott said: "I commend Kemba for being the ultimate 'team guy' but he cannot walk away from $221m.

"He has done everything right since day one [in Charlotte]. I know he wants to win. He was a winner in college. He has proved he is a big-time player. The Charlotte Hornets have not done a good enough job putting pieces around him [to enable the team to win].

"If he is willing to give up that kind of money and entertain [Celtics GM] Danny Ainge's conversation, [he must] make sure there are enough pieces there in Boston.

"The only reason to leave Charlotte and take less money is to win, not to make it to the playoffs and lose in the first round. [If it looks like Boston offers the latter situation he should] stay in Charlotte and keep his money."

What about how Walker would fit with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas?

"It is interesting because Doncic has proved he can play off the ball, as has Porzingis. Also with Kemba, he has the skillset to catch and shoot," Scott said.

"Those three guys together? Once again, what are the other pieces complementing them to make sure that the team makes sense for the long run?

"The Western Conference is so competitive and has so many strong teams making moves and going for it. Make sure a potential move makes sense for you, Kemba."

