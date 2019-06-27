Houston Rockets intensify Jimmy Butler pursuit and are willing to trade Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker - reports

Looking to clear the way for a sign-and-trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Jimmy Butler, the Houston Rockets are shopping center Clint Capela, guard Eric Gordon and forward PJ Tucker to cap-abundant teams, according to reports.

Citing league sources, ESPN reported the Rockets are shopping those players individually, seeking the best available first-round pick that they could then include in a deal for Butler.

Image: Clint Capela and PJ Tucker in action for the Rockets

If the 76ers and Butler are amenable to the deal, the Rockets would need to move two or all three of those players to Philadelphia or another team in order for the salaries to match a max contract for Butler, which would be $140m over four years.

Capela has four years, $66m left on his contract; Gordon has $14m over two years; and Tucker $16m over two years, with only $2.6m of his second year guaranteed. The Rockets lack the salary-cap space to sign Butler without a deal.

The 76ers are confident they can sign Butler and free agent Tobias Harris to new deals, league sources told ESPN, though Butler's level of interest is unclear as free agency is set to begin Sunday.

Philadelphia have not ruled out re-signing Butler to a contract of four or five years with the intention of keeping him.

Butler, 29, averaged 18.2 points in 55 regular-season games with the 76ers after being acquired from Minnesota in November.

Image: Eric Gordon attacks the Raptors defense

Capela, 25, averaged career highs of 16.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in 67 starts last season, his fifth in Houston.

Gordon, 30, averaged 16.2 points while shooting 36 percent from three-point range, and Tucker averaged 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.7 per cent from deep.

