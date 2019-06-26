Los Angeles Lakers must 'slice up' remaining salary cap space to fill out 2019-20 roster, says Dennis Scott

The Los Angeles Lakers must 'slice up' their remaining salary space in as many ways as they can to build a competitive roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, says NBA Gametime analyst Dennis Scott.

The Lakers agreed a deal to acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans on June 15. The trade, which is likely to become official on July 6, sends Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks to New Orleans (one of which the Pelicans traded to the Atlanta Hawks before last week's Draft).

The deal leaves the Lakers with just five players under contract for the 2019-20 season. If the Davis trade is officially completed on July 6, general manager Rob Pelinka will have $23.7m in salary cap room with which to fill out his roster.

Image: After July 1, the Los Angeles Lakers have five players under contract for the 2019-20 season

Asked how confident he was that the Lakers can build a roster able to adequately support James and Davis, former sharpshooter Scott said: "I wouldn't say I'm confident but, if you are a Lakers fan you feel better [than at the end of the regular season]. On July 6, AD is finally on the way.

"But it is a little concerning because they don't have the leeway and the money to build the team the right way.

"AD, we know he can play, we know he is an All-Star and we know he is in the MVP conversation when healthy. But they must keep him healthy. If the [Davis] deal does not leave the Lakers with enough room to bring in more bodies, that is concerning because you never want a like AD playing in the high 40s (minutes per game). You want to keep him in the mid 30s in terms of minutes per game so he is healthy and ready to go when the playoffs get here."

Rather than spend the majority of their remaining cap space on one second-tier (non-max contract) free agent, Scott urged the Lakers to "slice it up in as many ways" as they can and suggested the 'third guy' they need is already on their 2019-2020 roster.

"I believe in Kyle Kuzma," said Scott. "He is their third guy, develop him - you have to pay him next year anyway.

"Why not feature him as your third guy when AD or LeBron go to the bench. Bring in a veteran guard who can play pick-and-roll with him. Feature him and give him the basketball.

"Instead of bringing in a new guy - a new personality, a new ego - I think [in Kuzma] they already have that third guy in the locker room and I think he is ready."

