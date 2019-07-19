WNBA: Nneka Ogwumike leads LA Sparks to comeback victory over Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike scored 13 of her 22 points in a decisive third quarter to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 69-64 on Thursday.

Dallas Wings 64-69 Los Angeles Sparks

1:50 Highlights of the Dallas Wings' clash with the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA

Los Angeles trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, then outscored Dallas 24-9 in the third to take their first lead, 52-51, since they were 11-10 up earlier in the game.

Chelsea Gray highlighted the fourth with a no-look pass in the lane to Ogwumike for a 63-59 lead.

Chiney Ogwumike added 12 points and Gray had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for Los Angeles (10-7), who do not play again at home until August 1. The Sparks finished with 19 from 21 from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles star Candace Parker did not play for a third straight game because of an ankle injury.

The Sparks also are without guard Riquna Williams after she was suspended without pay for 10 games by the WNBA on Tuesday for a domestic violence incident.

Isabelle Harrison had 14 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (5-13). The Wings have lost 16 straight games on the road, nine this season, with their win coming on July 12 last year - against the Sparks.

