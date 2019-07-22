WNBA: Liz Cambage on top as Las Vegas Aces beat Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty also pick up wins

Liz Cambage had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Kayla McBride scored 20 points as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-74 on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx 74-79 Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum added 10 points and eight assists for the Aces (12-6), who have won six of their last seven games.

Plum and McBride made back-to-back lay-ups before Cambage hit a turn-around jumper to cap a 6-0 spurt that gave Las Vegas a 77-63 lead with three minutes to go.

Danielle Robinson and Sylvia Fowles answered with consecutive buckets to pull the Lynx within three 90 seconds later but they'd get no closer and Tamera Young, Plum and McBride each hit two free throws in the final 36 seconds to seal it.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (10-9) with 19 points. Fowles and Stephanie Talbot scored 14 apiece.

Indiana Fever 70-78 Chicago Sky

Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson scored 19 points apiece to help Chicago beat the Indiana Fever 78-70 for the Sky's fourth consecutive win.

Quigley scored eight points in the fourth quarter, hitting two of her four three-pointers, and Dolson finished with nine rebounds. Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and a season-high 14 assists for Chicago (10-8).

Atlanta Dream 65-93 Washington Mystics

Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points to help the Washington Mystics rout the Atlanta Dream 93-65.

Aerial Powers added 17 points and Tianna Hawkins had 13 for the Mystics.

Delle Donne hit a three that gave Washington (11-6) the lead for good and sparked a 19-4 run that made it 30-15 when Shatori Walker-Kimbrough made another three-pointer about a minute into the second quarter. The Mystics took a 45-31 lead into half time and scored 10 of the first 12 third-quarter points to push their lead to 22.

Elizabeth Williams led the Dream (5-14) with 14 points. Nia Coffey scored 13 and Brittney Sykes 11. Atlanta has lost four in a row.

Phoenix Mercury 70-66 Dallas Wings

Brittney Griner had 17 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 70-66 on Saturday night.

Leilani Mitchell added 13 points and hit three free throws with 19.9 seconds left to give the Mercury (9-8) a 67-63 lead. Bonner split a pair of free throws with 14.2 seconds left and Griner made two foul shots with 8.5 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Wings (5-14) had a brief rally late after missing their first 13 field-goal attempts of the fourth quarter and falling behind 62-56. Glory Johnson broke the field-goal drought with a driving layup and Theresa Plaisance followed with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 1:28 left.

Los Angeles Sparks 78-83 New York Liberty

New York's bench scored 43 points, led by rookie Marine Johannes with 17, in the Liberty's 83-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Johannes hit all six of her field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, in her third game with New York. She missed the first part of the season helping France reach the Olympic qualifiers.

Johannes helped New York build a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but the Sparks rallied behind Chelsea Gray and Chiney Ogwumike to get to 79-78 with 17.4 seconds left. Tina Charles hit two free throws to make it a three-point game.

The Sparks (10-8) had one last chance, but Gray's three from the top of the key was short after she shook off defender Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe to get an open look with 9.4 seconds left.

