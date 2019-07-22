Bradley Beal yet to decide on Washington Wizards max contract offer

All-Star guard Bradley Beal has yet to decide whether he will accept the Washington Wizards' offer of a three-year £89-million maximum contract extension.

Beal, 26, still has two years and £44.7 million remaining on his current contract, but becomes eligible to receive an extension offer on Friday and then would have until October 21 to sign it.

Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN on Monday that his client will give careful consideration to any extension offer.

"There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do," Bartelstein said.

"There are nothing but great feelings for (chairman) Ted (Leonsis), (general manager) Tommy (Sheppard) and (head coach) Scott (Brooks). They've treated Brad wonderfully."

Beal scored a career-best 25.6 points per game with 5.5 assists last season. In seven seasons with the Wizards, the former No. 3 overall selection in the 2012 draft has averaged 19.8 points and 3.7 assists. He was an All-Star in each of the past two seasons.

Not agreeing to an extension now still might not indicate that Beal has intentions to leave down the road. If he earns all-NBA status in the upcoming season, he could then be eligible for a five-year, £203 million supermax contract next summer.

On Monday, it also was reported that Beal will opt out of playing with Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis, the Rockets' James Harden and Eric Gordon, and the Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum also have opted out of playing for Team USA.

