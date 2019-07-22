Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Bradley Beal yet to decide on Washington Wizards max contract offer

Monday 22 July 2019 22:35, UK

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after hitting a three pointer in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Image: The Washington Wizards will offer Bradley Beal a maximum contract extension on Friday

All-Star guard Bradley Beal has yet to decide whether he will accept the Washington Wizards' offer of a three-year £89-million maximum contract extension.

Beal, 26, still has two years and £44.7 million remaining on his current contract, but becomes eligible to receive an extension offer on Friday and then would have until October 21 to sign it.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN on Monday that his client will give careful consideration to any extension offer.

Bradley Beal in action against the Utah Jazz
Image: Bradley Beal has been an All-Star for the last two seasons

"There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do," Bartelstein said.

"There are nothing but great feelings for (chairman) Ted (Leonsis), (general manager) Tommy (Sheppard) and (head coach) Scott (Brooks). They've treated Brad wonderfully."

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Beal scored a career-best 25.6 points per game with 5.5 assists last season. In seven seasons with the Wizards, the former No. 3 overall selection in the 2012 draft has averaged 19.8 points and 3.7 assists. He was an All-Star in each of the past two seasons.

WASHINGTON, DC -..MARCH 16: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 16, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC 1:37
Bradley Beal sunk nine three-pointers for the Wizards' during a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Not agreeing to an extension now still might not indicate that Beal has intentions to leave down the road. If he earns all-NBA status in the upcoming season, he could then be eligible for a five-year, £203 million supermax contract next summer.

More on this story

On Monday, it also was reported that Beal will opt out of playing with Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis, the Rockets' James Harden and Eric Gordon, and the Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum also have opted out of playing for Team USA.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK