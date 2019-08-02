David Griffin describes working with LeBron James as 'miserable' James reportedly "shocked" by Griffin's comments and sends cryptic tweet

LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018

David Griffin has revealed his time as Cleveland Cavaliers general manager was "miserable" due to the strain of building a championship team around LeBron James.

Griffin, whose three-year tenure with the Cavs from 2014-2017 brought a first NBA championship to the franchise, returned to the league earlier this year as vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.

While insisting that his relationship with three-time NBA champion James was fine, Griffin said that fact the 15-time All Star tended to get all the credit and zero blame was tough to handle.

Image: David Griffin and LeBron James worked together in Cleveland from 2014-2017

"That's not fun for people," Griffin said. "They don't like being part of that world," Griffin told Sports Illustrated.

"Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun."

"Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was going to leave. There was no way I was going to stay for any amount of money."

Image: LeBron James celebrates winning an NBA title for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers

Griffin also questioned whether James, who moved to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, maintains the same desire to win as he did during their Cleveland days.

"There wasn't a lot else for him," Griffin said. "I don't think he's the same animal anymore about winning."

Alright alright. Enough is enough. The throne has been played with to much and I ain’t for horseplay. Ether coming soon! 😁🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑 #JamesGang✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 1, 2019

Griffin's words appear to have offended James, with sources close to forward having told ESPN that he was "shocked" by the comments.

Meanwhile, shortly after the release of Griffin's interview, James tweeted: "Alright alright. Enough is enough. The throne has been played with too much and I ain't for horseplay. Ether coming soon!"

