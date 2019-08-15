Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai close to deal to become sole owner of Brooklyn Nets

Joseph Tsai plans to buy the remainder of the Brooklyn Nets from Mikhail Prokhorov and become sole owner of the NBA franchise, according to reports.
Sync NBA fixtures to your phone
Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar
When Tsai purchased 49 per cent of the team last year for $1 billion, he locked in the right to buy the remaining 51 per cent before the 2021-22 season for $1.35 billion, according to the New York Post.
The combined $2.35 billion transaction would be the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise in the United States.
David Tepper paid $2.2 billion for the NFL's Carolina Panthers last year, the same amount Tilman Fertitta spent for the NBA's Houston Rockets in 2017.
Tsai, 55, is the co-founder of the Chinese shopping website Alibaba. He also owns the WNBA's New York Liberty.
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
The Post said the deal will be announced this week. The Nets declined to comment on the story.
Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.